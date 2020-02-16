Meghan Markle just stepped out with the dreamiest Prada travel bag - and it's sustainable

The Duchess of Sussex never fails to travel in style, as proven by her recent flight to Canada. Pictured for the first time since their move to North America on Friday, Meghan and her husband Prince Harry looked chic as they made their way off a commercial flight wearing complimenting outfits.

Proving Valentine’s Day does not necessarily require pink and red ensembles, Meghan kept it casual in an oversized striped blue shirt from her good friend Misa Nonoo's label, which she teamed with black skinny jeans, a matching slouchy wool cardigan from Cayana and black Rothy's pumps. Meanwhile, Harry rocked a grey jumper, jeans and a baseball cap. If you had any doubt about how to look stylish while travelling then look no further than this royal couple for inspiration!

Re-Nylon travel bag, £1,260, Prada

As well as holding a black leather laptop case and a pair of dark sunglasses, there was one particular travel accessory that caught our eye as Meghan disembarked the plane. Both Harry and Meghan carried their own luggage off the flight, with the mother-of-one opting for a blue Prada travel bag to store her valuables - we wouldn't want to take our hands off the bag either! Made from regenerated nylon, the sustainable carry-on features a detachable shoulder strap and two external pockets perfect for carrying everything from your gym kit to your holiday clothes. Decorated with the subtle triangle logo and the OMA/AMO-designed logo - which comes in five different colours representing the five continents - the oblong-shaped bag is suitable for both men and women and costs £1,260.

Beauty wise, Meghan rocked a natural and relaxed look with minimal makeup and her dark hair in a straight style. The Duchess effortlessly pulled off the casual travel look with her flawless complexion, and it's not the first time she has made us green with envy with her plane attire. Other fabulous outfits from her travels since joining the royal family include the red Self-Portrait midi dress she was pictured wearing as she arrived in Tonga with Prince Harry, and the cream wrap cardigan, white jeans and flat jumps she wore as she stepped off a flight to Cape Town.

