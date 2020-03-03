Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi wear matching Dior dresses on exotic Bahamas holiday

If we weren't already convinced that the Kardashian-Jenner family have the most incredible holidays, we certainly are now! Over the last few days, Kylie Jenner has been documenting her gorgeous holiday in the Bahamas with a number of sun-soaked photos on Instagram, and it's fair to say we're a little jealous. Leaving behind the cold winter weather, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star jetted off to the Bahamas with her daughter Stormi and close friend Anastasia Karanikolaou - and her holiday wardrobe is to die for!

Kylie Jenner looked gorgeous in a metallic swimsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier

From her chic swimsuits to her designer dresses, Kylie was certainly not short of amazing outfits during her trip. She posed for several pictures in a metallic swimsuit from Jean Paul Gaultier and a chocolate-coloured Gucci bikini which featured gold chain detailing, but there was one outfit in particular that fans loved.

Kylie and Stormi wore matching Dior dresses

Dressing up for the evening, the 22-year-old looked gorgeous in a white mini dress covered with the word 'Dior' in pale pink letters. While Kylie's dress featured a small thigh split, off-the-shoulder straps and ruched material around the top, Stormi matched her mother by rocking a dress in the same print with simple tie straps. How sweet!

"I hope she wants to match w me forever," Kylie captioned a photo of the pair cuddled up together, and her family were quick to comment. Her mother Kris joked: "Only if YOU start matching with ME," while her sister Khloe simply wrote: "Beautiful." Earlier in the day, she gave fans a close up of her two-year-old's dress as she enjoyed a day trip on a boat. The little girl clearly has her mother's style, as she carried a matching pink and white bag, wore jelly shoes and even colour-coordinated her doll's outfit.

Stormi enjoyed a boat trip during their holiday in the Bahamas

In the background of her pictures, Kylie gave fans a glimpse inside their beautiful holiday destination in the Bahamas. Aside from their luxurious yacht with plush white leather seats and a wooden deck, she also showed off the expansive stretch of white sandy beach and crystal clear water of the sea. Plus, we wouldn't mind relaxing around her private pool lined with palm trees.

