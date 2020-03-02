Amanda Holden sure knows how to throw a weekend to remember! The Britain's Got Talent judge gathered some of her close friends – including the likes of actresses Lisa Faulkner, Tamzin Outhwaite, Sarah Parish, Angela Griffin and Tracy Ann Oberman – for an envy-inducing staycation at Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire. The group of friends shared various photos, with former EastEnders star Tamzin writing: "THE BEST TONIC EVER!!!! When you finish an intense period of work and you are spinning plates just trying to keep it all going... and THEN you remember your girls' weekend that @noholdenback planned in Nov 1903, and it’s here upon us."

"All I want to do, as I feel shattered, is hold, laugh with, chat with, dance with and try to make you all laugh as much as possible," she added. "What a privilege to be able to call you my friends. #missingnicstephenson."

In agreement, Lisa told her followers: "As @glamzin said in her post friends really are the best tonic. Spent such a lovely weekend with my friends laughing out loud most of the time. Thank you, you rays of sunshine @theangelagriffin @tracyanno @noholdenback @yoga_with_victoria @sarahparish23 @glamzin and all of our boys."

Meanwhile, Angela confessed she was "feeling blue" following their amazing trip away. "I've got the 'Sunday night sads,'" she said on Instagram. "Had the best weekend with these babes and actually devastated that it’s over. Keep remembering moments from the weekend and laughing. These are funny, funny women. Absolutely hilarious. And my favourite thing to do is laugh. Just ace. Can’t wait for the next one." Their mini-holiday comes weeks after Lisa and Amanda celebrated their birthdays together. Again, they were joined by Sarah and Angela, who starred alongside Amanda in British drama Cutting It.

