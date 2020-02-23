Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse inside her luxurious family skiing holiday in Canada

Victoria Beckham has had a packed work schedule in 2020 so far, launching a new skincare product with Professor Augustinus Bader and showcasing her new collection of clothing at London Fashion Week. So we can see why she wanted to unwind with her husband David Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. The family of six jetted off on the most incredible winter holiday to Whistler in Canada, where they spent time skiing and eating delicious food on top of the mountains. We can't think of a more idyllic way to spend half term!

Sharing a photo of her four children dressed in their ski equipment next to a 'Slow' sign on the ski slope, she jokingly wrote: "The kids hit the slopes in true 'Beckham style'”. While the majority of the family chose to ski, David and Cruz opted for snowboards and judging by the pictures on Instagram, they have had no trouble mastering the sport! In one photo, Cruz can be seen pulling off an impressive pose mid-air after executing a jump with his snowboard. Meanwhile, Victoria praised her husband's snowboarding skills, writing: "Is there anything you can’t do?!? I’m impressed."

The stylish family were sure to extend their fashion knowledge to the slopes, kitting themselves out in several colourful outfits for the family holiday. While former footballer David wore a red and black checked jacket, his only daughter colour-coordinated in a red puffer coat and black trousers. How cute! As usual, Victoria showcased her trademark monochrome look in a white jacket with a black strip down the side and matching trousers. Even her husband loved her sporty ensemble, taking to social media to share a picture of her on the slopes alongside the words "Happiness" and "Great outfit."

While they haven't revealed their exact accommodation, David did state: "So happy to be back in Whistler." Delighted with getting a glimpse inside their gorgeous break, fans rushed to comment on their family photos. "Have a fantastic holiday you deserve it," one wrote, while another added: "Most adorable family on this planet earth."

The Beckham's weren't the only ones hitting the ski slopes during half term. Holly Willoughby also shared several beautiful photos of her snowy half term break, revealing that her five-year-old son Chester has impressive skiing skills. While the Dancing on Ice presenter rarely shares videos of her children, she posted one that showed Chester racing down the mountain behind her and navigating his way through her open legs, stating she had been "nutmegged by her own son" in the caption.

