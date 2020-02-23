While many celebrities have made the most of the half-term break by whisking their children off on holiday, Lorraine Kelly spent the last week relaxing in Portugal. And she was not alone! The brunette beauty, 60, stayed in the Juicy Oasis Boutique Health retreat and spa in Portugal where she met Strictly Come Dancing professional Luba Mushtuk.

Credit: Instagram/Juice Retreats

Posting a picture of the pair on Instagram against a mountainous backdrop, she wrote: "Lucky to spend time with lovely @lubamushtuk and fantastic bunch of people at @jasonvale retreat in Portugal. Feel so much lighter and brighter." In the snap, Lorraine looked relaxed wearing a blue yoga T-shirt with the words 'Drink juice. Practice yoga. Live with gratitude' emblazoned in white writing across the front, while Luba is rocking a black slogan tee that states: 'Girls can do anything.' Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look very happy and relaxed Lorraine you deserve it," while another said: "I think I could really do with that right now!"

If you're wondering what brought the pair together, Lorraine revealed Luba directed a dance class at the retreat. Judging from the video the Scottish TV presenter shared, it looks as though she could be ready to slip her dancing shoes on for next years Strictly! "Just a normal day being taught the jive with @lubamushtuk from @bbcstrictly during a brilliant time with @jasonvale - I’m the one at the front in the grey hoodie mostly out of step! Brilliant fun," she wrote.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares a look inside her ultra-stylish family home

The Juicy Oasis retreat is a four-star resort that is situated in the heart of a conservation area surrounded by forest and overlooking a river. Sounds idyllic, don't you think? Designed to help you relax and recharge, it offers fresh juices and smoothies, yoga, meditation and inspirational films. For more energetic people such as Lorraine, there is also a range of sports to get involved in such as volleyball, table tennis and swimming, as well as Eden Spa where you can unwind. We're not sure about Lorraine, but we'd certainly be trying out the ‘Rainforest Experience’, which includes a salt exfoliation followed by a Rainforest Shower and oil massage.

RELATED: Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara embark on exciting adventure