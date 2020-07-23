Lady Kitty Spencer has shared a series of breathtaking holiday photos since she began her break in Italy, but she hadn't revealed where she was staying, until now.

A photo she re-shared on her Instagram Stories, originally taken by a friend, reveals Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin enjoyed a delicious afternoon snack at the Bvlgari Hotel Milan - and since she is an ambassador for the Italian jewellery brand, we imagine that she would choose to stay there, too.

Princess Diana's niece enjoyed food at five-star hotel Bvlgari Hotel Milan

"The sweetest day," the caption read, next to a photo of biscotti which are delicious almond biscuits traditionally from Italy. The five-star hotel features a relaxing spa and a three Michelin-star restaurant, while several of the suites also have their own private floors with stunning views of the nearby Botanical garden - perfect for Lady Kitty Spencer to enjoy some privacy and tranquillity.

Lady Kitty Spencer shared several stunning holiday photos on Instagram

Princess Diana's niece, 29, has been keeping her followers updated on her Italian holiday with several sun-soaked snaps. Ensuring she enjoys some of the biggest tourist attractions - which are currently very quiet due to the coronavirus outbreak - Lady Kitty Spencer has visited St. Peter’s Basilica and the Pope’s summer residence, Papal Palace of Castel Gandolfo.

For the latter, the royal could be seen wearing a gorgeous pale blue midi dress from Dolce & Gabanna, covered in a pink floral print as she soaked up her surroundings. "The Pope’s summer residence. One of the most special days I can remember. The Barberini Gardens are on the site of a residence of the Roman Emperor Domitian. Pope Francis opened the Gardens to visitors for the first time. The palace was also opened to the public without undergoing any structural changes. The oldest parts of the castle date back to the 13th century and it was acquired by the Vatican in 1596," she wrote, before describing her trip as "the most magnificent and peaceful place to spend the afternoon."

