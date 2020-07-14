Celebrities who've gone on a post-lockdown holiday These celebrities are off on their summer holidays!

With travel restrictions easing, these celebrities are heading off on post-lockdown holidays around the world. Vogue Williams, Spencer Matthews, Alex Jones, and Eamonn Holmes have all been kicking back and relaxing on UK staycations. Meanwhile, the likes of Piers Morgan, Jacqueline Jossa, and Rod Stewart have been jet-setting around Europe. From coastal retreats to romantic getaways and babymoons, find out which A-listers are off on their summer holidays.

Piers Morgan

Taking a break from his duties on Good Morning Britain, Piers Morgan headed to Heathrow and caught a flight to the sunnier climes of Provence over the weekend. Posting on Instagram he wrote: "I'm a washed-up, knackered pathetic excuse for a celebrity... get me outta here. Bye Britain, it's been... surreal." Sunning it up in the south of France, Piers has been using his time abroad to indulge in a spot of summer reading - namely the biography Bob Willis: A Cricketer and a Gentleman - which his own brother David has edited.

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes made sure to visit his nearest and dearest in Northern Ireland. Back on home soil, the TV presenter enjoyed a day out at the beach in Port Stewart where he treated himself to a seafood lunch at Harry's Shack alongside his daughter Rebecca.

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams spent their babymoon at one of Meghan Markle's favourite hotels - Cliveden House in Berkshire. Speaking to HELLO! Ahead of their travels, Vogue said:

"We're going to Cliveden House this weekend. We weren't sure we'd be able to go because we thought the baby might have come by then and they've just opened. I am dying to go away and I was going to take Theodore but we only decided yesterday we're going to leave him with my auntie. We're absolutely delighted to have a night away together - I suppose a mini babymoon on our own. I'm not going to do any spa time but I can't wait for dinner. I haven't been to a restaurant or a cafe since lockdown started to ease."

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

After spending several weeks isolating at their home in Beverly Hills, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend journeyed out on the high seas with their tiny tots, Luna, four and Miles, two. Donning matching outfits with their mini-me children, the pair made sure to stock their dreamy yacht with ice-cold bottles of rosé from John's own label, LVE wines.

Alex Jones

Reuniting with her family at the coast, Alex Jones indulged in a UK staycation with her little one. Travelling down to Wales on a two-week break to visit her parents, The One Show host is making sure to kick back and relax after a busy few months filming throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague

Love Island's Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are off on a romantic getaway to Nobu Hotel in Ibiza Bay. Revealing that they'd booked a last-minute trip, Molly-Mae has been posting an array of videos and photos while walking along the beach, dining al-fresco and hitting the gym alongside her boxer beau.

Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manara

Strictly Come Dancing's Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manara celebrated their anniversary at the Royal Hideaway Corales Resort in Tenerife. Revelling in panoramic views of ivory sands and cerulean shores, the pair are certainly enjoying their time away.

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa got all glammed up to attend the InTheStyle villa party in Ibiza. The former EastEnders actress is currently shooting on location for the fashion brand alongside Billie Faiers.

Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott

Made In Chelsea's Sam Thompson and Love Island's Zara McDermott are sunning it up at NOBU Marbella. Posting a sweet snap of his girlfriend on Instagram, Sam wrote: "The most beautiful girl in all the land. @zara_mcdermott #nofilter .....even though she wanted one."

Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been exploring the cobbled backstreets of beautiful Croatia. They recently visited a breathtaking waterfall in Krka National Park.

