We didn't realise how much we were craving an international holiday until Storm and Ronan Keating shared videos of their luxurious family break! Just days after Storm posted a throwback bikini photo of herself reminiscing about past holidays, she jetted off to Istanbul in Turkey to surprise a family friend, Dominic Sullivan, on his 40th birthday.

The Keating family are staying at Ciragan Palace Kempinski, which is an Ottoman Imperial Palace and Hotel overlooking the Bosphorus strait.

Although it is not clear what accommodation the family have chosen, the hotel section offers 310 rooms while there is also another 11 suites in the imperial palace section – so it's no wonder the five-star resort is so impressive!

Storm gave fans a look at the outdoor facilities on her Instagram Stories, showing off the white umbrellas shading the plush garden furniture from the sun, making it the perfect spot to soak up views of the sea and tranquil infinity pool. This was not only where Storm and Ronan's son Cooper surprised Dominic, but also where they presented him with a cake later in the day.

Storm and Ronan Keating surprised their friend on his 40th birthday

As well as the pool and spa facilities, the couple have already begun to make use of the six restaurants available to them. Ronan shared several videos of the group watching red wine being poured into a decanter and a chef adding the finishing touches to their delicious meat dish.

The family stayed in an Ottoman Imperial Palace and Hotel in Istanbul

The 40th birthday celebration is not the only milestone to occur during their holiday. Although Storm described Cooper as a "seasoned traveller" next to a photo of the three-year-old engrossed in a TV show on his iPad, the trip marked their daughter Coco's first flight! Dubbing the experience as a "success", Storm shared several snaps of the five-month-old breastfeeding before falling asleep in the chair next to her mum.

