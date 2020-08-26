Lady Kitty Spencer's lavish Italian hotel is fit for royalty – see photos Princess Diana's niece has been exploring the island of Capri

Lady Kitty Spencer's latest holiday is what dreams are made of! Prince Harry and Prince William's cousin is currently on the island of Capri off the coast of Italy, where she has shared glimpses inside her lavish five-star hotel.

"Wow! How beautiful is this hotel?" Kitty wrote as she gave fans a tour inside the luxury boutique hotel J.K. Place Capri, which features incredible sea views. According to the website, the interior design is inspired by the coastline, with white and navy furnishings aiming to bring a nautical, Mediterranean feel.

As the model wandered through the lobby area, she revealed the luxurious open-plan space with tall ceilings and circular windows, plush white sofas and a decked outdoor seating area overlooking the water.

Credit: J.K. Place Capri

Up a set of stairs, the outdoor pool was just visible with plenty of grass and trees creating a lush and serene environment. Add in the spa with steam rooms and beauty treatments, and Kitty has plenty of ways to unwind. Not that we're jealous…

Credit: J.K. Place Capri

Lady Kitty Spencer's latest videos follow her busy day exploring the caves via a boat tour, which included a visit to the Faraglioni, three towering rock formations that are considered to be Capri's most iconic sight. During the boat trip, the 29-year-old revealed one of her go-to places to grab a bite to eat. Tagging Il Riccio, a cliffside restaurant overlooking the Blue Grotto, Kitty said: "One of my favourite restaurants."

This is not the only spot in Italy that Princess Diana's niece has visited this summer! Just weeks ago, she shared photos in Milan where she enjoyed a delicious afternoon snack at the Bvlgari Hotel Milan - and since she is an ambassador for the Italian jewellery brand, we imagine that she would choose to stay at the five-star hotel, too. "The sweetest day," the caption read, next to a photo of biscotti which are delicious almond biscuits traditionally from Italy.

