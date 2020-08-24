Rochelle and Marvin Humes' Cornwall holiday is even more luxurious than we thought The This Morning star is enjoying her family staycation

If you were already impressed with Rochelle and Marvin Humes' stunning holiday photos, then wait until you see inside their four-star hotel.

The couple have been enjoying some quality time in Cornwall with their two daughters Valentina and Alaia-Mai ahead of the birth of their third child. Rochelle has been sharing several glimpses inside their break over the past week, but we didn't realise how luxurious their accommodation and food was until now.

The Humes' appear to be staying in Watergate Bay hotel in Newquay, with fans identifying the hotel after the This Morning star shared several pool snaps over the weekend. Dressed in a blue ASOS swimsuit, Rochelle and her family posed for photos in the 25-metre infinity pool which has windows stretching across one wall, providing uninterrupted views of the beach and ocean. "I’m really not sure why as soon as we get a break we hop on a plane and leave the UK. Staycationing for the win. We have made so many memories already…" Rochelle wrote.

The This Morning star shared several family photos inside the infinity pool and hot tub

Although their exact choice of room hasn't been disclosed, we imagine they've opted for a family suite with a king-sized room and a separate bunk room with sea views, or a village apartment which features to bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Rochelle revealed the hotel's stunning ocean views

Despite having five different types of restaurants and bars to choose from at their hotel, Rochelle decided to treat her daughters to an incredible feast on the other side of the coast at Laura Ashley Tea Room at The Cornwall Hotel and Spa. "Sunday’s are for Afternoon Tea," the TV star captioned a series of snaps. The three-tiered cake stand was filled with mini finger sandwiches, scones with cream and jam, macarons, chocolate treats and some healthier fruit and vegetable sticks, so there appeared to be plenty of food to choose from!

The family enjoyed a decadent afternoon tea including sandwiches and cakes

Fans were delighted to see their delicious meal, with one writing: "Yummy that looks delicious. Hope you all have a wonderful family holiday," while another commented: "Gorgeous girls and gorgeous tea."

