Sarah Michelle Gellar looks like a goddess in dreamy swimming pool on Mexican escape The Buffy star is enjoying a solo vacation

Sarah Michelle Gellar has left her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr., and their two kids at home while she enjoys a relaxing holiday with some girlfriends – and she looks mighty good doing it.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has jetted off to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico and appears to have headed straight for a luxury private pool upon arrival in the city.

MORE: Sarah Michelle Gellar has hilarious tribute for husband Freddie Prinze Jr. on his birthday

Taking to Instagram, the 44-year-old shared a gorgeous selfie of herself relaxing in the most serene-looking swimming pool.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Michelle Gellar's daughter shows off impressive trampolining skills

Wearing a skimpy black bikini, Sarah is standing chest-deep in the empty pool, with her face titled toward the sun as she peacefully soaks in the warm rays.

"Yup... I remember how to do this (I was actually concerned I wouldn’t remember how to relax but thankfully it's like riding a bike)", she captioned the stunning photo.

RELATED: Finally planning a holiday? Here are 85 things you need to pack: the ultimate guide

RELATED: Flying during the pandemic? Essential items to take on the plane

Her fans were quick to comment on the gorgeous snap, with one writing: "Yep, this is the content I have been waiting for."

A second said: "Gorgeous! Living your best life." A third added: "Enjoy your holiday not envious at all. Looks stunning," and a fourth gushed: "Wow. A beauty!"

Sarah looked gorgeous during her dreamy vacation

Just one day prior, the actress revealed that she had finally taken the plunge and was heading off for some "peace" without her family in tow.

Sharing a photo of herself at the airport wearing a face mask and protective face shield while holding up her passport, she wrote: "Well I finally did it.... on a plane, no kids heading off for some me time. And not the 2020 kind where I lock myself in my closet to do zooms in a modicum of peace."

The actress left her husband and kids at home in LA

Sarah isn't totally alone on her dreamy beach vacay though. She later posted some snaps on her Stories which showed that she has three friends for company.

Her husband is no doubt watching their two children, daughter, Charlotte, 11, and son, Rocky, eight, at home in LA.

Sarah and Freddie met while filming I Know What You Did Last Summer in 1997, and started dating three years later. They tied the knot in 2002.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.