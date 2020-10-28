Vogue Williams' exotic holiday dampened by bad weather The famous mum took to Instagram

Vogue Williams is currently living it up in St Barts with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children Gigi and Theodore, but things took a turn for the worse on Tuesday, as Vogue revealed on Instagram.

MORE: Spencer Matthews reveals adorable nickname for Gigi

Sharing a clip of her idyllic surroundings being lashed by wind and rain, the famous mum wrote: "Excuuuuuse me!"

We're not sure we've ever seen so much rain!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Vogue Williams gets candid about breastfeeding baby Gigi

Water could be seen pouring off the beach umbrellas by the bucket load as nearby palm leaves shook from side to side and grey skies loomed.

RELATED: Vogue Williams' baby girl Gigi is so sweet in new bunny outfit photo

Look at all that rain!

RELATED: Vogue Williams wows in bold bikini during luxurious family holiday

Vogue and her family jetted off to the island hours before the Heart Radio host shared the footage, and the family holiday marks three-month-old Gigi's first international break – how exciting is that?

It's not the first glimpse into their getaway that Vogue has shared on social media.

On Tuesday, the Irish beauty posted a photo of herself cradling her daughter, and in the background of her post, the crystal clear sea could be seen stretching out behind her.

Vogue and Gigi on the beach

Gigi looked adorable in a white frilly costume from Sunuva which was covered with colourful pears, as well as a matching sunhat.

Vogue and Spencer's son Theodore, two, is clearly also a huge fan of the beach, and could be seen on his mum's Instagram running down to the water's edge while Vogue encouragingly said: "Run into the sea, run! I see a fish, do you see a fish?"

Vogue's sweet photos of her children playing outside also gave fans a peek inside their accommodation, which included double doors leading to a decking area, which had a shaded terrace that provided plenty of privacy for the family.

It makes sense that Vogue and Spencer would choose to holiday on the Caribbean island since Spencer's parents Jane and David Matthews' five-star hotel is located there.

While it's not clear whether they chose to stay at the hotel, the couple have made regular trips in the past.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.