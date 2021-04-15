Amanda Holden shares rare picture with husband Chris Hughes during romantic staycation The BGT star and husband Chris looked loved up

Amanda Holden is giving us serious staycation envy after sharing an adorable picture with her husband Chris Hughes, posing by the sea together on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been married for 12 years, seldom appear side by side on the BGT star’s social media, but looked just as in love as ever while snuggling up on the blustery beach.

Enjoying a break during the school holidays, the pair – who were clad in matching duffle coats and sunglasses - looked adorable as they posed in front of the gorgeous seascape.

Captioning the photo, the singer and presenter wrote: "I do like to be beside the seaside beside #Chrispy." - The pet name for her husband gets cuter every time!

Fans of the 50-year-old beauty were quick to comment on the seaside snap. One said: "Stunning picture of you both! Enjoy your holiday, it's very well deserved." While another wrote: "Romantic setting for a romantic couple."

Amanda cosied up to her husband Chris Hughes on holiday

The stunning blue backdrop is thought to be on the UK's south coast, a place that features regularly on the star's Insta feed.

In a number of posts taken last July during a family holiday to the Scilly Isles, Amanda looked stunning in a blue and white two-piece as she posed on the beach. One fan commented: "Mamma mia film lookalike!

The BGT star loves to holiday on the Isles of Scilly

The blonde bombshell captioned the picture: "The sea is a bone chiller but we still swam. #fishandchips supper - can’t beat a holiday in #greatbritain (when the sun shines) #familytime".

We are with you there Amanda, you really can't beat a holiday in Great Britain!

It is not known whether the couple's daughters - Lexie, 15, and Hollie, nine - have joined them on their latest getaway. The star is enjoying a break from her Heart Breakfast presenting duties this week, but is expected to return once the school holidays are over.