What you need to pack for a holiday: 15 must-have items

This might be a sore subject today, what with the Microsoft IT outage across the world causing global mayhem, but if you're days away from your vacation, and you're in packing hell, you've come to the right place.

The thing is, packing for a holiday is all part of the fun. No, honestly it is! Whether you're preparing to jet away for a family holiday, a trip with friends or a romantic break with your other half, we've done the hard part for you by compiling your need-to-know packing guide - so now there's just the small matter of how to fit it all into your suitcase!

Before I reveal the genius travel essentials I've found, I reached out to Gemma Rose Breger and Samantha Silver from This Is Mothership, who gave me their top tips for packing. "Packing cubes are life," the duo declared. "They make it super easy to pack and unpack by compartmentalising your suitcase so you know exactly where everything is. You can pack in outfits or in sections eg: swimsuits, underwear. Also when it comes time to do the dreaded 'after holiday' laundry - use one for dirty, whites and one for clean - it saves huge amounts of time."

The pair, who have just released their first book, This Is Beauty. This Is Fashion. This Is Life, also recommend the roll don't fold approach to packing. "This technique takes up less room in the case, so you can pack more in, and causes less creasing," they tell us. Their final tip? "Stuff your hats with your pants. This pro-stylist trick helps to hold the shape of the hat, and can be space-saving, packing into crevices you may otherwise not use."

How we chose the best items to pack for a holiday

Personal experience! I've just come back from a holiday, and I stupidly forgot some key things. I want to give you a list that I wish I had. I also reached out to the HELLO! Shopping Team for their suggestions as well. Most of these items will be from Amazon because often you need next-day delivery.

The essentials to pack for your trip

Travel documents are a given. These are the items you can't afford to travel without. Make sure you have your passport and various travel documents - such as your travel insurance - safe in your hand luggage. It’s also worth making a copy before you travel in case anything goes missing.

Use your hand luggage to store your valuables. From the all-important phone and charger to your travel currency and camera, you're going to want to save plenty of room in your hand luggage for these valuables and entertainment. Make sure you take an appropriate plug adaptor for your destination (I forgot this one for my most recent trip - doh!), and download some of your favourite films or TV shows to your iPad or tablet to watch on the flight if you have a long journey. Picking up a phrase book or travel guide to the country you're visiting will prove invaluable in helping you to find your way around and impress the locals with your lingo – or at least try.

If you're travelling with children, keep little ones comfortable and entertained on your travels with snacks, toys and games. Don't forget a spare change of clothes for the journey, as well as any nappies, wet wipes and medication you may need.

In your suitcase, be sure to pack beachwear, swimwear and lots of sun cream if you're going somewhere hot. Make sure you take enough sun cream and after sun to see you through at least the first few days, and pack bug repellent, antiseptic cream and a first aid kit to keep your family happy and healthy throughout your trip.

While you can pick up many toiletries and emergency supplies close to most resorts, taking your own will give you peace of mind that you have everything you need on hand, while saving valuable time to enjoy by the pool or on the beach. Travel size mini products are good!

Fingers crossed everything will be perfect on your trip, but it’s important to prepare for all eventualities – from packing an umbrella or waterproof jacket for any sudden downpours to taking a small sewing kit for any clothing malfunctions.

Genius things you should pack for your holiday

Apple AirTag © Apple We all know that holiday travel can be super stressful, and your biggest worry is to have your luggage go missing. To put a stop to luggage panic, we’re big fans of adding Apple’s AirTag tracker to our suitcases, which uses Apple’s 'Find My' network and Precision Finding technology to show you exactly where your items are at any given time. On my most recent holiday to the Maldives, I was so worried my luggage wouldn't make the connection. As soon as I checked and discovered it was on track, I could sit and enjoy my flight in peace.

Meowoo 9Pcs Packing Cubes for Suitcases © Meowoo Packing cubes are a really good idea. If you're going away for a few days, use the packing cubes for day one, day two and day three's outfits including underwear and accessories. That way, you won't even need to rummage around to find something. If you're going away for longer, you could use packing cubes for swimwear and underwear and they're especially good when packing for the kids.

UK to European Plug Adapter with 3 USB © Amazon We've all been there - you forget the travel adaptor and have to spend three times as much on one at the airport. Don't let this happen. I forgot mine on my most recent trip, but I'll definitely be looking into buying this one as I like that there are added usb plugs on there.

Electronics Organiser © Amazon I admit, this is a bit niche. But it'll come in handy whether you're on holiday or not. If you love your tech, this little tech organiser can be super helpful. Store away your camera cables, your phone cables, Kindle charger, and whatever else you need.

LogHog Portable Leather Soft & Semi Hard Sunglasses Case © Amazon I have one of these and it comes with me on every holiday. I love sunglasses and I don't just want to take one or two pairs away with me, I want choice! This allows for that - and it keeps them super protected as well.

92 Piece First Aid Kit © Amazon This may look bulky but it isn't, and if you're travelling with kids or elderly parents you need to pack for every eventuality. Don't forget one of these.

Folding Hangers © Amazon This might seem like a random inclusion, but I follow Soru Jewellery on Instagram, and one of the brand's founders shared a photo of these travel hangers that her husband had packed for her, and I thought, a) Wow, that's such a thoughtful thing to do, and b) how genius!

Airplane Phone Holder © Amazon After travelling on a Ryanair flight recently, I really wish I'd had one of these. If you usually watch TV shows on your phone, this could come in very handy. Not just for flights, but for train journeys too.

12 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelet © Amazon One happy shopper wrote of the insect repellent wrist bands: "Got a few packs of these - they're comfy, easy to put on, not unpleasantly citronella smelly, and I did a couple of hours of cricket training near a river wearing one this week, without getting bitten. So I'm calling them as a success, and they are in a beautiful range of stylish colours for the fashion conscious mosquito meal."

Lonely Planet Kids Create Your Own Travel Journal © Amazon Make your vacation memories last a lifetime with this awesome fill-in children’s travel journal that’s packed with brilliant activities and prompts to inspire kids to write and draw their adventures. Draw your own passport picture; make a cool flip-book animation of your experiences; describe the tastiest treat from your journey.

Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Bag © Amazon When I went to the Maldives, I was so jealous of everyone I spotted with one of these clear phone pouches. It provides full protection for your phone up to 100ft/30m underwater. The bundled 2-pack waterproof pouch is perfect for you and your family to use during swimming, beach, diving and other activities. Each comes with a lanyard for easy carrying and the length can be freely adjusted as required

16 Pack Travel Bottles Set for Toiletries © Amazon This is for the organised amongst us. If you're going away for a week's holiday, you probably don't need a full shampoo and conditioner, face moisturiser etc, so it's a great idea to decant into one of these toiletries travel packs.

5ml Perfume Travel Bottle © Amazon Perfume bottles can be heavy these days, and there's no point taking your fanciest Jo Malone London scent on holiday with you for a few spritzes at night. Purchasing a perfume travel bottle is a great idea, and you can use it when you get home as well - ideal addition for your work bag.

Loop Quiet Ear Plugs © Loop Loop is on a mission to make people think of earplugs in the same way they think about putting on sunglasses to protect their eyes and is changing the conversation around proper hearing protection., making stylish earwear an everyday lifestyle essential. These will come in especially handy if your hotel happens to be next to a busy road, or if you can't sleep on planes.

