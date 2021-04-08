David and Victoria Beckham fly family to the Caribbean for Easter break Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz also accompanied the family

David and Victoria Beckham have flown their family, including Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz, to Turks and Caicos to enjoy the Easter break.

While the family have kept the trip low-key on their social media channels, they were photographed on the island of Providenciales, known locally as Provo.

In pictures published by the Daily Mail, David can be seen on the beach with his sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16 and Brooklyn, 22, who took photographs of his brothers and dad with his professional camera.

In other snaps, the Beckhams' eldest son can be seen sharing a passionate kiss with fiancée Nicola while brother Cruz captured the moment on camera.

Victoria and daughter Harper were nowhere to be seen, and it wouldn't be surprising if they had decided to swap the beach for some pampering time – something they enjoy doing together.

Brooklyn and Nicola have posted pictures from their destination

Back in 2019, the mother-of-four spoke to This Morning about her home life and revealed that Harper, then eight years old, loved to experiment with make-up.

"Harper's really girly so we do enjoy make-up at home.

"I mean, she wouldn't go out of the house with make-up on obviously, but I think it's a really nice thing you can do with your daughter, you know. Play with make-up and have fun," she said.

The duo have the best relationship and last week the former Spice Girl revealed a sweet message her youngest child had surprised her with.

Romeo seemed to have shared a picture from their villa

It read: "Dear Mummy I love you soooo much you are my best best friend and you are such a good mummy. We all love you xoxoxoxo. I love you."

Harper had also drawn a flower and four hearts on the sweet note.

The fashion designer captioned her photo of the message: "I love you so much Harper Seven X."