Gary Barlow has given fans an intimate glimpse inside his summer holiday with his family. Taking to Instagram this week, the Take That star shared a series of unseen images from his time in Italy – which included trips to Mount Vesuvius and Pompei.

The stunning photos showed the 50-year-old soak up the glorious sun whilst enjoying luxury boat trips, hikes and alfresco dining. He also uploaded two precious snaps with his youngest daughter, 12-year-old Daisy.

In the caption, Gary remarked: "I hope you've all had a good Summer. It's been amazing to not only take a break but to also have the whole family together. Memories forever."

The vacation comes shortly after Gary and his wife Dawn treated their son Daniel to a wonderful 21st birthday – with the pop star sharing pictures of the celebration on social media.

The snaps show their family home decorated with large shiny balloons and bunting to mark the special milestone. "Happiest 21st birthday Dan," the doting dad wrote alongside a series of heart emojis.

One of the many snaps Gary shared from his travels

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight – so the latest posts were a special surprise for fans. During a chat with Cosmopolitan UK earlier this year, the musician confessed the couple tend to enjoy weekly tipples with one another.

Asked about his guilty pleasure, Gary replied: "I like a drink. I really do. It's all under control - I don't want to lead anyone astray!

"My wife and I like to go for a very early drink on a Friday night. While we're enjoying our cocktails, we will catch up on the week. It's a nice excuse to do that."

The singer also shared this post on social media

The couple met back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, Emily, 19, and Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

