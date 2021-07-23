Gary Barlow treats wife Dawn to unbelievable birthday celebration with their kids

Gary Barlow and his children pulled out all the stops for the star's wife Dawn on her 51st birthday this week. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Take That star shared a series of snaps – including a heartwarming tribute.

"Happy birthday Mrs B," he said alongside a series of heart emojis. He then uploaded photos of their delicious meal, cooked by their daughters Emily, 19, and 12-year-old Daisy, and a beautiful cake topped with strawberries.

The posts were a welcome surprise as Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight. In February, the musician gave fans a peek inside his marriage with Dawn.

During a chat with Cosmopolitan UK, the 50-year-old confessed the couple tend to enjoy weekly tipples with one another. Asked about his guilty pleasure, Gary replied: "I like a drink. I really do. It's all under control - I don't want to lead anyone astray!

"My wife and I like to go for a very early drink on a Friday night. While we're enjoying our cocktails, we will catch up on the week. It's a nice excuse to do that."

Gary's wife Dawn turned 51 this week

The couple met back in 1995 when Dawn was working as a backup dancer on Take That's Nobody Else tour. They tied the knot five years later, and have since become loving parents to their three children; Daniel, 20, Emily and Daisy. Sadly, their fourth child, daughter Poppy, was stillborn in 2012.

Despite the UK's third lockdown, Gary and Dawn made sure they marked their 21st wedding anniversary in a special way back in January. At the time, the pop star posted a series of photos from home where the couple enjoyed glasses of Ruinart Champagne and tiny chocolate and raspberry cupcakes.

The family treated the birthday girl to a wonderful cake

Earlier on in the day, the doting husband posted a black-and-white picture of his and Dawn's wrists, with their matching tattoos on display. "Happy 21st Wedding Anniversary to my amazing wife and best friend. Here's to the adventure continuing," he said.

