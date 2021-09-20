Eco Royals: The Queen's favourite method of travel is so sustainable Even the Queen's corgis have been known to travel by rail

The royal family are no stranger to luxury when it comes to travel, from private planes to supersized yachts, travelling the world for royal tours and engagements is second nature to most of the working royals – yet their favourite method of travel is more normal (and sustainable) than you'd expect.

SEE: 9 times the royals made sustainable fashion choices

According to the Climate Action Network, the aviation industry alone contributes to around five per cent of global emissions, so it's no wonder the Queen often opts to travel by train when attending domestic engagements.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Queen's Royal Train

It is reportedly Her Majesty's preferred mode of transport due to its efficiency, privacy, and lack of disruption to other travellers – even the Queen's corgis have been known to take a trip on the Royal Train!

RELATED: Look inside the Queen's royal train that she travelled to Cornwall in

When several heads of state, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, chose to take a 20-minute private flight to Cornwall to attend the G7 summit in June, the eco-conscious royal was praised for choosing to travel via her Royal Train to the world's largest conference to discuss global challenges.

The Royal Train is reportedly the Queen's favourite way to travel

Travelling by rail isn't only one of the greenest ways to travel, it's also one of the most convenient for the royals, especially when it comes to travelling with young children and avoiding traffic delays.

READ: Inside the royal train's dining coach: what Kate and William will eat on board

The Royal Train is used for everything from shorter journeys to overnight trips across the country, and it was especially used when the Queen and Prince Philip's children were younger, as train travel allows for overnight trips instead of early morning flights.

The Queen and her young sons leave London for Sandringham in Norfolk in 1964

As you would expect, the vehicle is not your average train. The nine-carriage Royal Train is equipped with multiple bedrooms and bathrooms, a dining room that seats 12, and an office where the Queen is said to work during her travels. There is also some room for staff from the royal household who accompany the Queen or her guests to their destination.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.