Will October half term bring sunshine? Weather expert makes prediction HELLO! spoke to BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst

The glorious British summer we all hoped for may have been a disappointment, but September's soaring temperatures and brighter skies has given us hope for a warmer autumn. Can we expect sunshine as we transition into October? Or is it time to pack away the sandals and make way for boots and waterproofs?

HELLO! asked BBC Look North in Yorkshire presenter Abbie Dewhurst to predict the long-range forecast for us – because there's nothing better than a sunny half term.

Abbie lends her expert advice on what to expect for October's weather

Abbie, who's ever-growing TikTok account has made her one of the most popular weather presenters on the BBC thanks to her fun and informative weather videos, also talked us through when to expect a drop in temperature, and whether the flash floods are due to return as we transition through the seasons.

Will there be a heatwave this autumn?

"Despite September bringing us some sunnier days we’re not expecting a heatwave this autumn, but that doesn’t mean that temperatures won’t be above average every now and then.

"Temperatures into the start of October might even drop a little bit below average though as northerly winds could make things feel cooler and bring some crisp autumnal days."

We should expect crisp autumnul days this October

We've seen loads of flash flooding this month - is more rain coming our way?

"At the moment it looks like low pressure (which tends to bring in rain) is going to be in charge of our weather for a few weeks into October, so we’ll see heavy rain and strong winds at times.

"There will still be some drier spells of weather mixed in with the low pressure systems that move through, so not a complete wash out!"

Can we tell if half term week is going to be sunny?

"It’s a little bit too far away to pin down specifics at the moment, but with the current long range forecast for October showing low pressure, it’s likely to be quite mixed with lots of rain and temperature drops, but with a few sunny spells. A typical October half term by the looks of things!"

Abbie is also a TikTok star, sharing weather-related content with her 55k followers

Where can we catch some rays in the UK this half term?

"The weather for half term is looking pretty hit and miss currently, so finding some sunshine will really depend on a multitude of things day by day.

"The good thing about our weather turning a bit more changeable is that even if you do have a day or two of wet and windy weather, there will likely be some slices of nice weather scattered around the UK too within the space of a week. Keep your fingers crossed and keep a close eye on the forecast!"

As we transition out of summer, when can we expect the temperature to really drop?

"We’ll notice a real difference in the feel of things during the last week in September and the first week in October. It doesn’t look to turn bitterly cold but we’ll definitely notice cooler nights and fresher days.

"That, teamed with things turning wet and windy makes me think we’ll all be rejigging our wardrobes in the coming weeks."

