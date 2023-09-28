11 best waterproof jackets and raincoats for women for those sudden downpours

It's a fact – British weather is incredibly fickle, so it's best to have a raincoat ready for those sudden downpours, just in case!

With rain forecast, we've rounded up some of the most stylish waterproof raincoats and rain jackets for women – because the fun needn’t stop just because there's a downpour! Here are our favourite picks from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Joules and more.

Best raincoats for women at a glance

How we chose the best raincoats for women

I’ve scoured the high street for the best raincoats for women that are in stock. Here’s how I chose them:

There’s a raincoat to suit every budget - whether you want an investment piece that will last you years, or a bargain piece that still does the job without breaking the bank. We selected raincoats at both ends of the scale, so there’s something for everyone. Where possible, we included waterproof jackets that are on sale. Style: We looked for the most stylish raincoats for women that we could find. Just because the weather is horrid doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style!

We recognise that some shoppers want a long raincoat, others want something shorter. We catered for both. Colour: From bright shades to muted tones, and classic yellow, black and navy blue - we wanted raincoats to suit all tastes to feature in this roundup.

