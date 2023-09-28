Skip to main contentSkip to footer
11 best waterproof jackets and raincoats for women for those sudden downpours

These stylish waterproof coats are a must - just in case!

Best raincoats to buy online
Katherine RobinsonSenior Lifestyle Editor
It's a fact – British weather is incredibly fickle, so it's best to have a raincoat ready for those sudden downpours, just in case!

With rain forecast, we've rounded up some of the most stylish waterproof raincoats and rain jackets for women – because the fun needn’t stop just because there's a downpour! Here are our favourite picks from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Joules and more. 

Best raincoats for women at a glance

How we chose the best raincoats for women

I’ve scoured the high street for the best raincoats for women that are in stock. Here’s how I chose them:

  • Price: There’s a raincoat to suit every budget - whether you want an investment piece that will last you years, or a bargain piece that still does the job without breaking the bank. We selected raincoats at both ends of the scale, so there’s something for everyone. Where possible, we included waterproof jackets that are on sale.
  • Style: We looked for the most stylish raincoats for women that we could find. Just because the weather is horrid doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice on style!
  • Length: We recognise that some shoppers want a long raincoat, others want something shorter. We catered for both.
  • Colour: From bright shades to muted tones, and classic yellow, black and navy blue - we wanted raincoats to suit all tastes to feature in this roundup.
  • Reviews and trusted brands: We included raincoats from our list of trusted brands with solid reputations - Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Canada Goose and more. Where it wasn’t possible to test the coats ourselves we only selected waterproof coats that had a large volume of positive reviews from trusted shoppers.
  • John Lewis’s Mac in a Sac raincoat

    John Lewis’s Mac in a Sac Raincoat

    Editor’s note: “What a genius idea! A packable, fold-down raincoat is a great shout for weekend trips, keeping in your car or bag or just generally for making your life easier. It’s available in sizes Xs to XXL and comes in a rainbow of colours besides the black pictured. It’s a great breathable raincoat that folds down into a tiny pack that fits in the palm of your hand!”

  • Marks & Spencer Rubber Hooded Funnel Neck Raincoat

    Marks & Spencer Rubber Hooded Funnel Neck Raincoat

    Editor’s Note: “You can’t really go wrong with Marks & Spencer raincoats - this season’s offering is no exception. It’s a water-repellent rubber coat with a regular fit, with a practical popper and zip fastening. The cosy funnel neckline leads to a large drawstring hood and there’s lightweight quilted padding which is great for colder rainy days. It comes in sizes six to 24 and is available in black as well as the soft green pictured.

  • New Look Grey Hooded Rain Anorak

    New Look Grey Hooded Rain Anorak

    Editor’s Note: “Classic and chic, this New Look anorak has a flattering fit and flare design for a more feminine silhouette. The grey is so stylish, but it’s also available in pink and green if you want a bit of colour. If you’re looking for a bargain raincoat this is the one - and it has 289 five-star reviews on New Look’s website, which just shows how good it is.”

  • Seasalt Cornwall Coverack waterproof coat

    Seasalt Cornwall Coverack waterproof coat

    Editor’s Note: “You know this one’s a winner because it has 736 positive reviews who rate the raincoat for being fully waterproof, lightweight and breathable. It has an adjustable short belt at the back, a removable hood and a secret inside pocket which is perfect for stashing your phone. If you’re not feeling the blue, it’s also available in burgundy, black and green, and it comes in sizes six to 28."

  • Columbia Women’s Ampli-Dry Waterproof Shell Walking Jacket

    Columbia Women’s Ampli-Dry Waterproof Shell Walking Jacket


    Editor’s Note: “This raincoat is outdoor gear specialist brand Columbia's best seller and we can see why. It's made from totally waterproof yet breathable fabric and keeps you completely dry from the inside out. The hood, cuffs and hem are adjustable for a customised fit, and it features a four-way comfort stretch, meaning the jacket moves with you. We're loving the mint green edition but it's also available in blue and black, soft pink and sunset orange and all are currently in the sale."

  • Joules Elmfield Waterproof Zip Through Coat

    Joules Elmfield Waterproof Zip Through Coat

    Editor’s Note: “If you’re looking for a stylish long raincoat, Joules’ offering is the business. It features a waterproof outer plus fully tapered seams to stop any water seeping through. It also has a hood with bungee cord toggles, a relaxed fit for easy layering underneath and an adjustable waist. There are also two angled side pockets with popper fastenings and elasticated cuffs for comfort. The checkered lining is just so pretty too.”

  • Canada Goose raincoat: Salida Jacket

    Canada Goose raincoat: Salida Jacket

    Editor’s Note: “Canada Goose’s raincoat is an investment piece that will last you a lifetime if you look after it properly. How gorgeous is the hot pink version? (It also comes in nine other colours including cornflower blue, bright red and north star white.) It’s made of Canada Goose’s flexible three-layer patented fabric with a mid-thigh length, a gusseted fishtail and scalloped cuffs for extra protection. It runs small so bear that in mind when ordering.”

  • Benetton Nylon rainproof jacket

    Benetton Nylon Rainproof Jacket

    Editor’s Note: “ If there’s one thing that Benetton do well, it’s chic raincoats for women. I absolutely love the silhouette of this one, and the colour id really different too (it comes in black and navy blue too) A drawstring hood and drawstring stops plus pockets at the the sides are all big plus points too.”

  • Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket

    Lululemon Rain Rebel Jacket

    Editor’s Note: “Lululemon is loved by celebrities and even royalty, so to discover they make top-notch raincoats is music to our ears. This sleek rain jacket is super soft and the blush pink tone gives it a trendy edge.”

  • Arket Padded Outdoor Anorak

    Editor’s Note: “This sporty anorak will protect you from the rain and the cold too as it's both wind-resistant and water-resistant. It's made from 100% recycled polyester so it has impeccable eco credentials to boot.”

  • Soppy Lightweight Waterproof Rain Poncho

    Soppy Lightweight Waterproof Rain Poncho

    Editor’s Note: “Since Amazon is my area of expertise, I couldn’t end the roundup without including my top Amazon raincoat find. If you don't want to get a full-on coat and just want a poncho to stow away just in case, their top-rated model comes in a variety of cute prints and it won’t break the bank.”

