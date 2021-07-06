The July heatwave is coming – Met Office confirms temperatures set to soar It's finally time to put your umbrella away

At long last, things are finally set to heat up this summer as the UK can expect a heatwave to hit this July and send temperatures soaring.

Get your buckets and spades ready and head down to the coast for a glorious summer staycation, because according to the Met Office, a "hot spell" of weather is expected to last from 19 July and until 2 August.

Loading the player...

After weeks of rainfall, the start of the summer season was plagued by thunderstorms and mild temperatures across the country, with flood alerts being issued across much of England after May's brief sunny spell.

Earlier this week, the BBC predicted potential highs of 30C hitting southern regions of England in a matter of days, with the weather forecaster predicting “between 20 and 30 per cent” chance of this happening before 13 July.

Prepare for temperatures to soar this month as Brits head to the coast

Those keen to get their beach towels ready should hold fire this week, however, as The Met Office says the East of England, London and the South East and some parts of the South West, are faced with yellow weather warnings for wind and rain.

It's not looking to be a sunny set-up for the Wimbledon Championships and Euros 2020 final happening across the weekend.

It's BBQ season! Time to get your grill fired up

At least all is not lost for picnics and al fresco dining this year, as Brits are poised for a sunnier couple of weeks later this month – time to get the BBQ fired up!

