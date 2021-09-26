Nicole Scherzinger turns some serious heads with new waterside video Brings a whole new meaning to "walking on water"

Nicole Scherzinger got many of her fans doing a double take with the latest video she shared on her Instagram.

The singer posted a clip of hers from Algarve, Portugal, as she donned a figure-hugging black wetsuit that showed off her curves.

However, viewers were more fixated on what she was doing, as she casually rode across the water on a surfboard, which had been lifted up above it.

The board was held up high by machinery that propelled her forward in a technique called "fliteboarding," meant to simulate the experience of flying on water.

The adventure to Nicole was akin to a religious experience, which she explained in the caption for the incredible video she shared, soundtracked by Kanye West's Hurricane.

She wrote, "Church on the water. When you believe, trust, and surrender the fear, confusion and worry…you'll find a peace that can carry you to literally walk, float, even fly on water.

Nicole showed off her fliteboarding skills in a waterside video from Portugal

"And just like that, my first day of trying this! Leading with trust, flying by faith and conquering your fears…you can do anything you put your heart, mind and spirit to.

"'Courage is resistance to fear, mastery of fear, not absence of fear.' - Mark Twain. Have an AWE-some Sunday everyone. #GodistheGreatest."

Fans were left stunned, with many of them rushing to praise the Don't Hold Your Breath singer's big achievement.

One fan commented, "Oh wow this looks incredible! One day I hope I can experience things like this too," and another said, "Is it that easy to ride? You make it look easy." A friend of hers wrote, "It's giving James BOND 007 Girlie!!"

The singer and TV judge gave fans something to talk about with her recent look

The singer has been leaving fans in awe with her recent posts, including one where she showed off her outfit for the premiere of the new season of The Masked Singer.

The judge wore a sparkly one-shoulder mini dress from Versace, covered completely with glass embellishments that made her glow like a disco ball. She paired the entire look with matching eye-shadow and streaks in her hair.

