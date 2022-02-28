Giovanna and Tom Fletcher head to dreamy seaside location to 'reconnect' minus kids - see photos The couple travelled to East Sussex

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher whisked themselves away to a gorgeous seaside escape on Friday – and we couldn't be more jealous!

MORE: 8 Strictly stars' memorable wedding photos: From Tom Fletcher to Rachel Riley

The former 'Queen of the Jungle' took to Instagram to showcase the idyllic scenery in East Sussex, where she and hubby Tom stayed for the weekend, capturing stunning snaps of them both drinking wine, on top of sunset-lit sand dunes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Giovanna Fletcher looks ultra-glam after stunning makeover

Giovanna shared a collection of photos from the weekend with her friends and fans. She captioned the pictures, writing: "We checked in so we could check out! Two days of being Tom and Gi and reconnecting over wine, food and playing games – turns out noughts and crosses is this funniest game in existence!

READ: Giovanna Fletcher temporarily quits West End show for heartbreaking reason

RELATED: Strictly's Amy Dowden is living with Tom Fletcher after 'scary' hospital dash by ambulance

"Huuuuge shout out to the staff at @thegallivant who made our stay enjoyable. Last night we were invited to try some English wines, but we said we were off out to see the sunset. Next thing we know they're packing us a bag of wine, glasses and blankets."

The couple spent two days away from their kids, who were cared for by their grandparents

She added: "A beautiful and thoughtful touch. Now heading home to see what our munchkins have been getting up to with Nana and Ewad."

Strictly star Amy Dowden, who partnered Tom in the most recent series of the hit BBC show, weighed in on the tranquil escape writing: "Looks fabulous".

Their weekend getaway couldn't have come at a better time for the pair, as Giovanna recently wrapped up on her West End debut in 2:22 A Ghost Story, alongside a star-studded cast with the likes of US-star Stephanie Beatriz, and the hilarious Inbetweener's actor James Buckley.

The couple, who have been married since 2012, stayed at The Gallivant

The podcaster shared a picture of her departure from the role of Jenny on Instagram, showing her standing in an empty dressing room, holding a bottle of champers.

Captioning the photo, she said: "And just like that... my dressing room was stripped and it was time to leave the theatre @222aghoststory."

Fans of the star rushed to comment on the post, with one writing: "We went last night for the final show and it did not disappoint. It was fantastic. It's a shame I can't recommend friends to go." Another wrote: "We saw the play yesterday and you were all SO good! So happy we got to see it."

James Buckley's wife, Clair Buckley, also commented, writing: "Sad, but what a run! What a cast! What a show."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.