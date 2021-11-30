Strictly's Amy Dowden is living with Tom Fletcher after 'scary' hospital dash by ambulance

Strictly Come Dancing's Amy Dowden is currently living with Tom and Giovanna Fletcher after experiencing a "scary" Crohn's flare-up.

The pair took to their respective Instagrams on Monday to explain why Amy had been absent from the hit BBC show over the weekend and how she was now recovering with the Fletchers.

"Thanks for all messages over the weekend. Unfortunately, I was missing from the show as I had an unexpected Crohn's flare-up and hospital admission in which I received unbelievable care. I'm recovering very well and certainly being well looked after and look forward to returning to the dance floor," Amy's post began.

"Big thanks to lovely @saradaviescc and @tomfletcher for taking care of me (of all the days to be poorly, Ben was in Blackpool with the dance school).

Amy is living with the Fletchers while her fiance is away for work

"To the Fletchers who made sure I had everything and more at the hospital, have brought me back to theirs where the whole family are giving me all the love, care, burnt toast (Tom), unlimited supply of @mrsgifletcher clothes along with @tomfletcher sock choice you could possibly need, lots of drawings and pretend injections from my new doctors Buzz, Buddy and Max. Thank you, they really were sent to me."

Alongside the health update, the 31-year-old shared several pictures of herself in hospital and in the Fletcher house.

The dancer has a great relationship with the Fletcher family, judging by the photos

Taking to his own channel, Tom reposted the pictures and added: "Let it be known that @amy_dowden is one of the strongest people I've EVER met! Having watched her documentary about living with Crohn's before we were partnered together, I had an insight into what she has to live with but, without going into detail, being with her during a Crohn's flare-up this weekend was a pretty scary experience, to say the least!

"So glad @saradaviescc and I were with her to do what we could until the ambulance arrived (although Amy doesn't even remember Sara donating her extra pair of trousers or me heroically carrying her into the ambulance in my crocs). She's home with us now and back to chatting non-stop and drinking her way through our supply of teabags, so I think she's on the mend. Rest assured; the Fletchers are taking care of her. X"