Phillip Schofield shares picture from staycation after missing annual Portugal trip The presenter is off until September

Phillip Schofield has been off from This Morning for nearly a week and hasn't wasted any time in heading off to a sunny destination.

Whilst the presenter usually heads off to the Portuguese Algarve, alongside his family, to enjoy the summer holidays, it seems the 59-year-old has chosen a destination closer to home.

On Thursday night, the father-of-two shared several snaps, which seem to be taken on the English coast. The first one, which he captioned "messing about on a boat," shows him on board a boat, smiling from ear to ear whilst holding a glass of champagne in one hand.

A second snap, taken in a harbour, shows a stunning sunset. "Tranquility," he wrote alongside it.

Phillip shared a picture of him on a boat

The This Morning star's post comes just days after he marked his daughter Molly's 28th birthday by posting a throwback picture of the family's trip to Los Angeles back in 2017.

"Amazing long weekend celebrating @mollyschofe's birthday. Hope you had a wonderful time gorgeous," he wrote alongside the snap, which featured his two daughters and wife Stephanie and was taken at the Griffith Observatory.

The presenter seems to be enjoying a holiday in the UK

Despite revealing his sexuality last year, Phillip and his wife Stephanie have remained close friends. At the time of the announcement, the 59-year-old revealed it was a huge relief to come out as gay.

"It's funny because everyone I've spoken to, and you, have all been so supportive and so loving and caring, and my entire family to a person have grabbed us and said, 'It's ok it's ok, we love you we're proud of you...'" he said to Holly Willoughby last year.

Phillip added: "Every person I tell it gets a little lighter and a little lighter, at the same time I have made this decision which is essential for me and essential for my head and that is principally the reason I have done this. They have been supportive while we get to this moment because we all know it was coming."