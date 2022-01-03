Giovanna Fletcher temporarily quits West End show for heartbreaking reason We hope she'll be back on her feet soon!

Giovanna Fletcher has impressed theatre goers and critics alike with her performance in 2:22: A Ghost Story on the West End, but the I'm a Celebrity winner has revealed that she has been forced to stop doing the show after sustaining an injury during a performance.

Taking to Instagram, Giovanna shared a photo of herself in a boot brace alongside a snap of her ankle looking very bruised, writing: "Not quite how I imagined ending 2021 and starting the 2022, but there we go… I somehow managed to roll over on my ankle mid-show on Thursday. The big crunch I heard and subsequent pain have brought me to this new accessory.

"Needless to say I’m missing from @222aghoststory at the moment. To say I’m devastated not to be there is an understatement and at this point I think my heart hurts far more than my ankle. I’m resting up and doing all I can to be back on stage with @stephaniebeatriz, @buxtagram and @lostwaxprocess ASAP, but in the meantime I’m delighted that audiences get to see the wonderful @handyrhi shine as Jenny.

"I feel so lucky to be part of such a supportive company (cast, crew, FOH and production) who’ve done all they can to help, and can’t wait to return soon!" Oh dear!

Her co-star Stephanie Beatriz commented: "A champion through and through," while AJ Odudu added: "Awww Gi I'm gutted for you. Wishing your foot and your heart a speedy recovery." Gemma Atkinson added: "Oh no Gi!! Sending speedy recovery vibes!!"

Giovanna later shared an Instagram Story where she thanked everyone for their support, adding that she was aiding her recovery with "lots of ice, lots of elevation and lots of staying off my feet". We're wishing her a speedy recovery!

