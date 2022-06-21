'I'm going to Glastonbury Festival and here's the packing hack I swear by'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

As a Glastonbury Festival veteran (okay, this weekend will be my third time) I'm proud to say I know a thing or two about packing for a festival. If you're heading to Worthy Farm or perhaps you've got another big festival planned, you'll need my best hack.

You may currently be living with a huge pile of clothes and essentials on the floor wondering how you'll get them in your backpack. Fear not, I have the perfect solution for streamlined festival packing.

WATCH: Glastonbury Festival 2022 - what to expect

I can't remember where I first heard this trick, but I've sworn by it ever since. When packing your bag, group your outfits for each day within their own smaller bags, that way you can simply take out the bag you need for the day to save you endless rummaging. I literally bundle my underwear, clothes, accessories and jewellery together and put it all in the same small bag.

Pack one outfit per bag for ease

You can take it one step further and pack your other items in the same way, grouping together nightwear for example so all items are in an easy-to-retrieve bag.

Amazon has the perfect selection of packing cubes that are ideal for this method of packing or alternatively you can use the plastic package your online orders come in or even zip-lock food bags.

Festival packing essentials

The ultimate packing cubes which are great for holidays as well as festivals and they come in a variety of different colours.

Packing cubes set, £4.99, Amazon

Semi-sheer so you can see which outfits are inside, these multi-use bags come in a selection of sizes so you can pack everything whether big or small.

Zip top bags, £7.99, Amazon

Elevate your festival luggage with these super cute daisy printed bags – and they are a total bargain!

Floral plastic bags, £5.99, Amazon

Ideal for everything from jewellery to medication, you won't regret packing these reusable containers.

Clear containers, £9.55, Amazon

One final word of advice - roll don't fold. Not only will it maximise as much space as possible, you'll prevent your clothes from creasing as much as you can.

