12 of the best UK festivals 2023 Make sure you grab your tickets quick!

Ready for some amazing music and delicious street food? Look no further as festival season is almost back! Music lovers and ravers can now get their hands on tickets for some of this year's biggest outdoor events which are making a sensational return to our fields.

Here is our guide to the best festivals that will take place this summer, and beyond... Time to get those wellies out!

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight is welcoming festival-goers with a bigger and better new line-up. This year's line-up includes Pulp, George Ezra, Robbie Williams, Blondie and much, much more.

Isle of Wight, 15-18 June, isleofwightfestival.com

Latitude Festival

Celebrating creativity, diversity and inspirational talent, Latitude Festival adds yet more names to the arts and music stages, transforming Henham Park into the ultimate playground of artistic expression. Taking place in July in Suffolk, the festival will feature sets from the likes of The Kooks, Metronomy, Black Midi, Lightning Seeds, The Proclaimers, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, Young Fathers, The Big Moon and The Dinner Party.

Suffolk, 20-23 July, latitudefestival.com

Glastonbury

It goes without saying how big Glastonbury is incredible, and each year, event organisers pull out all the stops to top the previous year's efforts. The festival has been around for over five decades, and is one of the oldest, largest and most famous live music festivals in the world. Pyramid Stage headliners are Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns N' Roses (Saturday night) while Yusuf / Cat Stevens will play the Sunday teatime legend slot.

Somerset, 21-25 June, glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

All Points East

Each year, All Points East delivers an epic lineup of world-class headliners, exceptionally curated supporting lineups and big exclusives. This year is set to be no exception as Californian acclaimed rock trio HAIM will make their debut as they headline at Victoria Park on Bank Holiday Monday 28 August for a European exclusive show. Girl in Red, Confidence Man, Lizzy McAlpine and Tove Lo are some of the other amazing acts to join the line-up.

London, 18-28 August, allpointseastfestival.com

Goodwood Members' Meeting

Returning to its usual place in Goodwood's motorsport calendar, the Members' Meeting will once again take place in daffodil-dotted surroundings. As well as a full programme of racing, fun-packed festivities and the very best food and drink, the event offers visitors a friendly and intimate atmosphere as it is exclusively available to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members and Fellows.

Sussex, 15-16 April, goodwood.com

End of the Road Festival

Head on down to The End of the Road festival in beautiful Larmer Tree Gardens for fresh indie-rock and folk music.

Dorset, 31 August - 3 September, endoftheroadfestival.com

Love Saves The Day

Bristol's largest festival, LSTD has relocated to Ashton Court and takes place in May. Despite the location change last year, expect a killer line-up, electric atmospshere and lots of local traders to enjoy.

Bristol, 27-28 May, lovesavestheday.org

The Cambridge Club Festival

The Cambridge Club returns with another star-studded line-up for 2023. The dance-inspired line-up features an array of Disco, Funk, Pop, R&B and Soul legends that will bring musical magic to the glorious Cambridgeshire countryside. A three-day celebration of Music, Arts and Culture – from comedy, talks and live podcasts to family fun, wellness activities and yoga to late night parties and DJs playing under the Orchards twinkling lights. Get ready for a hip-shaking, mind-bending weekend of wonder like no other.

Cambridge, 9-11 June, thecambridgeclub.com

The Big Feastival

The Big Feastival, proudly presented by M&S Food, is excited to announce even more unmissable foodie events and culinary stars joining the incredible line-up of music, food and family entertainment for the festival's 12th anniversary. Guests will be in for a treat with new additions to the line-up including Sigrid, Tom Grennan, Example and The Vacccines.

Cotswolds, 25-27 August, thebigfeastival.com

Wilderness Festival

Curated for a generation who understand meaningful pleasure, enlightening participation and luxurious experiences, Wilderness spans music and the arts, exquisite feasting and dining, insightful talks and debates, a wellbeing sanctuary, outdoor pursuits, a family field and beautiful lakes to while away the hours. For those looking to get immersed and put their unique mark on a festival, Wilderness is the perfect weekend escape.

Oxfordshire, 3-6 August, wildernessfestival.com

Henley Festival

One of the UK's most glamourous boutique festivals in the stunning setting on Henley-on-Thames will be back again! This year's unforgettable line-up includes Rag'n'Bone Man, Robyn, Westlife and Jo Brand.

Henley-on-Thames, 5-9 July, henley-festival.co.uk

Lost Village

Taking place in a beautiful forest, set amongst the Lincolnshire countryside, Lost Village is a surreal exploration that encompasses food, music, wellness, comedy and a dose of adventure.

Lincolnshire, 24-27 August, lostvillagefestival.com

