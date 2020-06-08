Camping essentials for your next staycation: 68 things you must pack This is the ultimate camping checklist...

Planning a UK staycation with your nearest and dearest? With lockdown easing and larger groups allowed to meet outdoors, camping is fast becoming the ideal holiday for families across the country - but before heading out on your next big adventure, make sure you've got all the essentials. From basic camping equipment to kitchen utensils, toiletries to safety kits, and clothing, we've got you covered. Get organised by screenshotting our camping essentials guide or print it out and use it time and time again! You can thank us later...



Camping Equipment checklist

1. Tent

This is a no-brainer - a tent is the one thing you really must pack for your perfect camping weekend. This 4-person tent is easy to pitch and full of extra space for storage.

Trespass Caterthun 4 person tunnel tent, £129.99, Great Outdoors

2. A sleeping bag

You want to get some decent sleep, don't you? This square-shaped sleeping bag is perfect for campers who prefer more legroom - and the best part? You can unzip and attach another bag to create a well-insulated double bag.

Summit 250 square sleeping bag, £29.99, Mountain Warehouse

3. A blanket

Nights can be chilly so make sure you pack accordingly. Wrap up warm in this multi-functional sleeping bag. Made with waterproof fabric, It can accommodate up to two adults.

KingCamp multifunctional ultralight camping blanket, £29.99, Amazon

4. Travel pillows

You're guaranteed to get a peaceful night's sleep with this inflatable travel pillow - it's small in size and big on comfort.

Travel pillow, £13.47, Amazon

5. Torch/lantern/head torch

Built with high-quality water-resistant materials, these lanterns can be used for camping, hiking, hunting, mountaineering, fishing, reading and more.

Waterproof camping lantern, £6.99, Amazon

6. Folding table and chairs

Kick back and relax on your UK staycation using this outdoor two-seater sofa from John Lewis. There's nothing more romantic than spending an evening under the stars, cuddled up to your special one.

Camping sofa chair, £129.99, John Lewis

7. Mallet

A mallet is a must-have for any camper - try pitching a tent without one and you'll see why.

Rubber mallet, £3.90, RS

8. Sleeping pad/mat/air bed

Camping doesn't have to mean sleeping on the cold, hard ground. Argos is selling this luxury air bed which takes just five minutes to self inflate.

Air bed, £59.99, Argos

Camping cooking essentials

The best bit about camping is whipping up DIY dinners and rustic breakfasts.

9. Food

Enjoy cooking al-fresco? Cook up a feast for your family using this four-piece set which includes easy-grip tongs, a basting brush, two-pronged fork, and a spatula with a custom-made carrying case.

Barbecue tool set, £44.95, Not On The High Street

10. Alcohol

Cheers to the weekend with these plastic champagne flutes!

Plastic flutes, £12.99, Amazon

11. Camping stove and fuel

Easy to pack and transport, this stove can be used to boil water and fry food. Plus, it's fitted with side windshields to protect against the windy weather.

BBQ stove, £55.99, John Lewis

12. Saucepans/frying pans

Cook up a storm using this saucepan set which includes two pots, a frying pan, pair of tongs and a transport bag - what more could you need?

Cooking set, £24.95, Amazon

13. Cutlery

Made from biodegradable bamboo wood, this 24 piece set is ideal for a weekend away.

Disposable cutlery, £9.99, Amazon

14. Table

Gather around the table for a family meal in the evening with your loved ones.

Camping table, £143.99, John Lewis

15. Cups/glasess/mugs

Great for everyday use, this reusable 10 piece dining set is dishwasher proof.

Dinnerware set, £34.99, Amazon

16. Coolbox/ice packs

A camping kitchen essential, this cool box can cool up to 18°c below the temperature of the air surrounding it and keep food warm up to a maximum temperature of +65°c.

Electric coolbox, £60, Halfords

17. A water bottle

This stainless steel bottle will keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12 - perfect for camping!

Chilly's Vacuum Insulated Leak-Proof Drinks Bottle, £20, John Lewis

Clothes you need for camping

Tip one - you can never go wrong with packing extra layers. Tip two - If you're heading out on a camping trip this summer, make sure to check out &OtherStories for our favourite selection of sunhats!

18. Sunhat

19. Sunglasses

20. Swimwear

21. Sleepwear

22. Something to keep you warm

23. Trousers/jeans/shorts/skirts

24. Wellies

25. Trainers/walking shoes

26. Socks

27. Underwear

28. Waterproof clothing

29. Thermal clothing/extra layers

Health and safety for camping

30. A first aid kit

Safety first! Take care of your little ones with this first aid kit.

LittleLife first aid kit, £24.99, John Lewis

31. Insect repellent

Offering up to nine hours of protection, you'll be glad you packed this Jungle Formula spray. Check out our round-up of the best insect repellents for even more options.

Jungle Formula insect spray, £7.82, Amazon

32. Suncream

Perfect for sensitive skin, this ultra-light mist will protect you all weekend long.

Garnier Ambre Solaire sun cream spray, £7, Amazon

33. Face mask

This face mask can be worn outdoors during sport activities.

Reusable face mask, £1.59, Amazon

Toiletries to take camping

When it comes to toiletries you can never be too prepared.

34. Toilet roll

35. Toothpaste & toothbrush

36. Shampoo and conditioner

37. Soap/shower gel/hand sanitizer

38. Shaving cream

39. General wipes

40. Face wipes/face wash

41. Deodorant

42. Travel towels

43. Sanitary products

44. Mirror

45. Hairbrush

More essentials you need for camping

Make sure to pack these extras for entertainment...

46. Umbrella

47. Headphones

48. Board games

49. Books/magazines

50. Electronic devices (iPad, radio)

51. Sports equipment

52. Playing cards

Whatever you do, don't forget

53. Duct tape

54. Extra tent pegs

55. Batteries

56. Prescribed medication

57. Can opener

58. Food storage containers

59. Washing up liquid

60. Washing up bowl and sponge

61. Tea towel and oven gloves

62. Bin bags

63. Dustpan and brush

64. Storage bags

65. Cutting board

66. Cooking utensils

67. Matches

68. Spatula/wooden spoon

