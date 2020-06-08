Megan Bull
As campsites re-open post lockdown, this camping checklist contains all the essentials needed for your next camping trip. From basic camping equipment and cooking utensils to toiletries and waterproof clothing, we've got you covered.
Planning a UK staycation with your nearest and dearest? With lockdown easing and larger groups allowed to meet outdoors, camping is fast becoming the ideal holiday for families across the country - but before heading out on your next big adventure, make sure you've got all the essentials. From basic camping equipment to kitchen utensils, toiletries to safety kits, and clothing, we've got you covered. Get organised by screenshotting our camping essentials guide or print it out and use it time and time again! You can thank us later...
Camping Equipment checklist
1. Tent
This is a no-brainer - a tent is the one thing you really must pack for your perfect camping weekend. This 4-person tent is easy to pitch and full of extra space for storage.
Trespass Caterthun 4 person tunnel tent, £129.99, Great Outdoors
2. A sleeping bag
You want to get some decent sleep, don't you? This square-shaped sleeping bag is perfect for campers who prefer more legroom - and the best part? You can unzip and attach another bag to create a well-insulated double bag.
Summit 250 square sleeping bag, £29.99, Mountain Warehouse
3. A blanket
Nights can be chilly so make sure you pack accordingly. Wrap up warm in this multi-functional sleeping bag. Made with waterproof fabric, It can accommodate up to two adults.
KingCamp multifunctional ultralight camping blanket, £29.99, Amazon
4. Travel pillows
You're guaranteed to get a peaceful night's sleep with this inflatable travel pillow - it's small in size and big on comfort.
Travel pillow, £13.47, Amazon
5. Torch/lantern/head torch
Built with high-quality water-resistant materials, these lanterns can be used for camping, hiking, hunting, mountaineering, fishing, reading and more.
Waterproof camping lantern, £6.99, Amazon
6. Folding table and chairs
Kick back and relax on your UK staycation using this outdoor two-seater sofa from John Lewis. There's nothing more romantic than spending an evening under the stars, cuddled up to your special one.
Camping sofa chair, £129.99, John Lewis
7. Mallet
A mallet is a must-have for any camper - try pitching a tent without one and you'll see why.
Rubber mallet, £3.90, RS
8. Sleeping pad/mat/air bed
Camping doesn't have to mean sleeping on the cold, hard ground. Argos is selling this luxury air bed which takes just five minutes to self inflate.
Air bed, £59.99, Argos
Camping cooking essentials
The best bit about camping is whipping up DIY dinners and rustic breakfasts.
9. Food
Enjoy cooking al-fresco? Cook up a feast for your family using this four-piece set which includes easy-grip tongs, a basting brush, two-pronged fork, and a spatula with a custom-made carrying case.
Barbecue tool set, £44.95, Not On The High Street
10. Alcohol
Cheers to the weekend with these plastic champagne flutes!
Plastic flutes, £12.99, Amazon
11. Camping stove and fuel
Easy to pack and transport, this stove can be used to boil water and fry food. Plus, it's fitted with side windshields to protect against the windy weather.
BBQ stove, £55.99, John Lewis
12. Saucepans/frying pans
Cook up a storm using this saucepan set which includes two pots, a frying pan, pair of tongs and a transport bag - what more could you need?
Cooking set, £24.95, Amazon
13. Cutlery
Made from biodegradable bamboo wood, this 24 piece set is ideal for a weekend away.
Disposable cutlery, £9.99, Amazon
14. Table
Gather around the table for a family meal in the evening with your loved ones.
Camping table, £143.99, John Lewis
15. Cups/glasess/mugs
Great for everyday use, this reusable 10 piece dining set is dishwasher proof.
Dinnerware set, £34.99, Amazon
16. Coolbox/ice packs
A camping kitchen essential, this cool box can cool up to 18°c below the temperature of the air surrounding it and keep food warm up to a maximum temperature of +65°c.
Electric coolbox, £60, Halfords
17. A water bottle
This stainless steel bottle will keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours or hot for 12 - perfect for camping!
Chilly's Vacuum Insulated Leak-Proof Drinks Bottle, £20, John Lewis
Clothes you need for camping
Tip one - you can never go wrong with packing extra layers. Tip two - If you're heading out on a camping trip this summer, make sure to check out &OtherStories for our favourite selection of sunhats!
18. Sunhat
19. Sunglasses
20. Swimwear
21. Sleepwear
22. Something to keep you warm
23. Trousers/jeans/shorts/skirts
24. Wellies
25. Trainers/walking shoes
26. Socks
27. Underwear
28. Waterproof clothing
29. Thermal clothing/extra layers
Health and safety for camping
30. A first aid kit
Safety first! Take care of your little ones with this first aid kit.
LittleLife first aid kit, £24.99, John Lewis
31. Insect repellent
Offering up to nine hours of protection, you'll be glad you packed this Jungle Formula spray. Check out our round-up of the best insect repellents for even more options.
Jungle Formula insect spray, £7.82, Amazon
32. Suncream
Perfect for sensitive skin, this ultra-light mist will protect you all weekend long.
Garnier Ambre Solaire sun cream spray, £7, Amazon
33. Face mask
This face mask can be worn outdoors during sport activities.
Reusable face mask, £1.59, Amazon
Toiletries to take camping
When it comes to toiletries you can never be too prepared.
34. Toilet roll
35. Toothpaste & toothbrush
36. Shampoo and conditioner
37. Soap/shower gel/hand sanitizer
38. Shaving cream
39. General wipes
40. Face wipes/face wash
41. Deodorant
42. Travel towels
43. Sanitary products
44. Mirror
45. Hairbrush
More essentials you need for camping
Make sure to pack these extras for entertainment...
46. Umbrella
47. Headphones
48. Board games
49. Books/magazines
50. Electronic devices (iPad, radio)
51. Sports equipment
52. Playing cards
Whatever you do, don't forget
53. Duct tape
54. Extra tent pegs
55. Batteries
56. Prescribed medication
57. Can opener
58. Food storage containers
59. Washing up liquid
60. Washing up bowl and sponge
61. Tea towel and oven gloves
62. Bin bags
63. Dustpan and brush
64. Storage bags
65. Cutting board
66. Cooking utensils
67. Matches
68. Spatula/wooden spoon
