The Alnwick Garden's new family-friendly attraction is every child's dream The Duchess of Northumberland "cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic"

Spring 2023 will see the grand opening of the brand new fantasy-themed attraction Lilidorei at The Alnwick Garden in Northumberland.

READ: 21 best holidays to go on with babies and toddlers in 2023

The ginormous new play area, created by the Duchess of Northumberland, will feature tube and spiral slides and towers as high as an eight-storey building. Sustainability-minded parents will be impressed to learn that the plastic-free playground is crafted from all-natural larch wood planks and stainless-steel screws. Best of all, the park offers screen-free, outdoor playtime, which This Morning's Child Psychologist, Emma Kenny, highly recommends.

A projection of what is to come in Spring 2023...

Emma explains: "When children indulge in unstructured activities and allow their imaginations to run wild, research suggests they become more resilient and able to self-soothe and self-regulate their emotions, contributing to future success in life."

Lilidorei is a whopping 840 cubic meters bigger than an average playground where a child could spend an estimated three hours playing. This extended outdoor playtime isn't just ideal for family fun, it also does wonders for your child's development.

SEE: Rare footage of Archie and Lilibet having fun at home will melt your heart

DISCOVER: 5 best hikes in the UK to inspire your 2023 staycations

Emma is an advocate for parents encouraging time away from screens: "Research shows that children who experience high levels of screen time have lower psychological wellbeing, poor emotional regulation and are more likely to struggle finishing tasks. They are also twice as likely to suffer from anxiety and depression."

Lilidorei is proud to be an inclusive destination for fun and play, and it has been designed so that all children can benefit. They proudly share that their "inclusive philosophy and altruistic approach has created a fairy-tale playground for every child to enjoy, irrespective of their background or ability."

The Alnwick Gardens will be the site of the mammoth playground

It will be Christmas all year round at the magical play village as the site will boast over one hundred Nordic Fir trees and even elves. Tomas Lau Knudsen, the Lead Designer and Senior Project Manager at Monstrum described Lilidorei as "a world ruled by Christmas - out of this world, taller and bigger than anything you have ever experienced before."

The Duchess of Northumberland shared the inspiration behind this mammoth project: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life. We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild."

DISCOVER: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' top quality childcare revealed

SAVE: Zizzi launches exciting new Zillionaires Club loyalty programme

For families experiencing financial hardship, Lilidorei, which is supported by Bristol-based refugee charity Borderlands, allows children to play for free. The Duchess detailed the inclusive strategy: "Our ambition is for Lilidorei to be accessible to all children regardless of their background which is why we have committed to Free Fridays ensuring that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years’ education and enjoy all that Lilidorei has to offer."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.