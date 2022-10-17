The cosy Cornish cottages perfect for a relaxing getaway

With towering cliffs, sandy beaches and picturesque harbour villages, it's no wonder that Cornwall is a firm favourite holiday hotspot amongst both families and friends alike.

But with seaside towns in Cornwall notoriously busy, finding the perfect accommodation for some much needed rest and relaxation isn’t always easy. Tremaine Manor & Country Cottages provides that and more. Here's why we'd recommend the recently refurbished manor to anyone planning a Cornish staycation...

Tremaine Manor & Country Cottages boats fully equipped cottages

The cottages

The self-catering private hamlet is over 400 years old and was completely renovated just earlier this year. With 12 characterful workers' cottages, a manor house and a new shepherd's hut, this beautiful venue really is hidden gem. The cottages are set around the gorgeous green manor like a village, with a stream, duck pond and gardens surrounding. There are even horses, goats, chickens and guinea pigs that the lovely manager Febe will happily let you pet.

Each cottage is fully equipped, with a smart TV and all the necessary cooking appliances, meaning you don't have to spend lots of money eating out. We'd recommend stopping at the big Morrisons in Liskeard on your way down to stock up – but a welcome hamper providing the essentials and a fresh loaf of bread is a lovely touch that means you don't have to.

For a romantic couples getaway, the brand new shepherd's hut is perfect, and with a private terrace and wood-fired spa bath, this secluded hut is sure to be an unforgettable trip.

The archway on arrival at Tremaine Manor

For more adventurous guests, or those with children, there is a private full-size tennis court, croquet, 9-hole mini golf, outdoor play area, and a comprehensive games room – there is no way you could ever run out of things to do in this haven.

The location

This unique self-catering private hamlet is located near Looe, in the unspoiled Cornish countryside just 3.8 miles from the beach. A country footpath across the fields leads directly from Tremaine manor to the small neighbouring village, Pelynt, which boasts an excellent pub and two shops.

The cottages are just 3.8 miles from the beach

Just a short drive away is the beautiful coastal town of Polperro, a working fishing harbour (think Doc Martin) and we'd recommend admiring it with a Cornish pasty in hand! If you fancy a day trip, just 30 minutes away is Fowey – our favourite day trip of our stay. In the summer, head to Bufala Fowey and be sure to sit on the balcony, where you can sip Aperol Spritz and eat delicious pizza whilst boat watching on the harbour.

Alongside the self-catering cottages lies the Manor House which sleeps up to 14 and can be rented as a whole or split into two, sleeping six in each wing and two children.

When rented as a whole, the manor offers two master bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and four spacious king-size rooms, meaning that everyone will have ample space when holidaying with large groups. Boasting a billiards table that doubles as a large dining table, the manor really is a space that puts the fun in functional.

The Manor House

The Manor House sleeps up to 14

Also featuring two hot tubs and an array of outdoor games to enjoy within a secluded private outdoor space, there's plenty here to keep the whole family entertained. If a cosy night is more your style then the manor house has you covered, with authentic country manor decor on the interior, a relaxing night indoors is a must.

The manor truly is the perfect space for those who want to bring the whole family along and share those special moments alongside loved ones.

The Manor House has two kitchens

I’ve been lucky enough to travel the world and stay in some of the most luxurious hotels, but Tremaine Manor beats them all. I have never felt as relaxed as I did during my short stay here – this place seriously has magical healing powers! I'd also like to mention the lovely Febe, the manager at Tremaine who goes above and beyond to make sure all guests have the perfect stay.

It really is lovely to stay somewhere with such a friendly face who is happy to help, whether it be recommendations to eat, or the best beach to try out paddleboarding.Tremaine Manor, you have my heart!

Prices range from £150 per night to £1070 per night depending on the cottage and the season, to book visit tremainemanor.com

