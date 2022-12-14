Zizzi launches exciting new Zillionaires Club loyalty programme Discover what Zizzi has in store – including a secret recipe reveal

Zizzi's has launched a new loyalty programme named The Zillionaires Club in time for Christmas!

The Zillionaires Club will reward customers with 'perkz' including free food, and to celebrate the launch of the Zillionaires Club loyalty platform, Zizzi's has partnered BAFTA award-winning TV personality Big Zuu. Viewers will be able to watch Big Zuu join the Zizzi team in a brand-new online cooking series which will reveal Zizzi’s secret recipes for the first time ever.

WATCH: BAFTA winner Big Zuu introduces his new and exclusive Zizzi pizza

Zizzi 'perkz' for loyal customers include Zizzi favourite dishes from garlic bread to pizza, to the 'Zillionaire's Slice'. Once customers sign up to become a Zillionaire, they will be rewarded with free garlic bread and can collect Zs each time they visit a Zizzi restaurant or use click and collect and purchase Zizzi for delivery.

Join The Zillionaires Club online

This exciting launch isn't just for Christmas, the programme is a long-term commitment from Zizzi to its customer's and will reward frequent visits.

In the meantime, a brand new unique and exclusive pizza named the 'Big Zuu's Zillionaire Rustica' which Big Zuu created to represent his big personality is available at restaurants nationwide.

Big Zuu's exclusive Zillionaire Rustica pizza

The special Zillionaire Rustica is a pizza of two halves – one side creamy, spring onions, mozzarella, balsamic onions and goat’s cheese on a white base. The other spicy - spinach, flame-roasted peppers, roquito peppers, harissa, spring onions, rocket and mozzarella on a tomato base.

There’s always something to discover when customers have a meal at Zizzi: a menu packed with Italian-inspired dishes with twists and seasonal themes. The warm and relaxed restaurants are finished with playful touches that make it family-friendly or great for a special celebration.

Enjoy Zizzi in one of their restaurants or click and collect

Join The Zillionaires Club and treat yourself at one of Zizzi's 130 restaurants in the UK & Ireland.

