Yotel NYC – great value, super-cool accommodation in the Big Apple

You can’t miss the Yotel – it literally glows! And the purple aura surrounding this 713-room hotel minutes from Times Square and well located for uptown, downtown and everywhere in between, carries through to the bedrooms as well.

Staying at this New York hotel is quite literally an experience – and a high tech, Tokyo-inspired one at that. Rooms are not enormous but they’re so cleverly laid out that you don’t miss out on anything. Double rooms cause confusion at first, as there seems to only be a couch when you first enter the room. In fact this couch folds flat into a full-sized bed with the flick of a button (and a bed that is incredibly comfortable, a bit like sleeping on a cloud), but retreats again come morning so you’ve plenty of room for whatever else you want to get up to in your room.

The views over Times Square are incredible

Twins don’t exist – instead a friend and I were treated to a bunk room. ‘A bunk bed?’ she queried. ‘Are we staying in a hostel?’ But the Yotel bunk rooms are genius – allowing three to comfortably sleep overnight, all comfortably as each other with the smart layout, soft but supportive beds, and plenty of headroom.

Yotel rooms offer everything you need

Everything is built into the room. Hanging space and drawers are tucked away in one corner, the ‘couch/bed’ arms have moulded cup spaces and areas to leave phones charging or books on the side. Around the TV (with atmospheric lighting which can be purple, green, or anything in between – including normal light) are pockets to store everything, from the remote, to your charging electronics, jewellery, drinks and door keys.

The bathroom is equally high tech. The shower is amazing by the way – fantastic pressure, heat and great toiletries – but next to the sink is a foldaway hairdryer, a full folding iron and board, multiple towel rails, and little compartments to store face creams, toothbrushes and makeup. It’s ingenious.

Yotel's high-tech features include easy self-checkout points

Another huge plus for this hotel is its location. The views to the New York skyline take your breath away, and the bar and restaurant’s roof deck, with view of Times Square are very special. The food and cocktails are good too!

A super cool sanctuary in the heart of the Big Apple

Breakfast was sometimes available in the main restaurant, but when that’s not in operation there’s a coffee kiosk serving pastries and snacks.

With rooms starting at just $100 in a city that never sleeps but costs a fortune, the Yotel is a fantastic option for long weekend in New York. And the family rooms (with double and full bunk bed) are incredible value for money, and also really spacious.

To book your stay at Yotel New York Times Square visit: Booking.com

