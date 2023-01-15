Maisie Smith stuns in sultry bikini during romantic getaway with beau Max George The EastEnders actress looked radiant

Former Strictly star Maisie Smith turned heads in the most flattering string bikini whilst holidaying with her boyfriend, Max George.

Reminiscing about her lavish getaways, the 21-year-old star posted a carousel of sun-soaked snapshots on Instagram. Among the joyous photos, Maisie shared a seriously sultry picture of herself rocking a taupe triangle bikini adorned with ochre palm trees.

WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith tell all about their relationship

The actress teamed her gorgeous swimwear with an oversized white linen shirt, a pair of 90s-inspired sunglasses and a tousled bun. In the photo, Maisie channelled her inner Bond girl as she relaxed on a sun lounger sipping an iced latte in the bright sunshine.

Maisie soaked up the sunshine

Elsewhere, the flame-haired TV star delighted fans with a breathtaking photo of herself relaxing in an infinity pool with the most impressive skyline view. Opting for a timeless beachwear look, Maisie looked flawless in a brilliant white bikini.

"Core mems [sparkle emoji," Maisie penned in the caption.

Fans flocked to the comments section, with one writing: "You guys literally take the best photos of each other, beautiful couple!" whilst a second remarked: "Mermaid vibes".

The actress took a trip down memory lane

A third fan noted: "You both are the cutest. Love how much you both travel together," and a fourth simply added: "Gorgeous."

Maisie's update comes after the star enjoyed a string of romantic getaways with The Wanted's Max George. The lovebirds have been going from strength to strength in recent months, with the duo jetting off to the likes of Lapland, New York and Dubai.

Back in November 2022, the smitten couple exclusively spoke to HELLO! about their budding relationship. Touching on their hotly debated 13-year age gap, Maisie explained: "It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have… We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

Maisie and Max went public with their relationship in September 2022

In agreement, Max, 34, added: "It never enters my mind. Mais has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her. I was still kicking about [sleeping] on sofas at 21."

The pair first met on the set of Strictly in 2020, but it wasn't until the show's live arena tour in January 2022 that a close friendship started to form.

