Strictly's Maisie Smith's sparkling ring sparks Max George engagement rumours

Maisie Smith has shared some loved-up photos with her partner Max George as the couple enjoy a sun-soaked holiday in Cyprus, and fans are convinced they are engaged.

The Strictly Come Dancing contestant, 21, and The Wanted star, 34, looked glamorous in a fitted orange midi dress from ASOS and cream trousers and a white polo shirt as they posed for snaps outside their modern accommodation. Maisie accessorised her look with bright orange heels and sunglasses, as well as a sparkly rock on her left hand which many thought could be an engagement ring.

"Baecation," Maisie captioned the photos, and Max was among the first to comment: "I [heart] you." It wasn't long before her followers also addressed the ring. "Is that an engagement ring?" asked one, and another replied: "They’ve been engaged for ages." Meanwhile, a third commented: "Is that a ring? On your RING FINGER?!"

Max was previously engaged to Michelle Keegan from 2011 to 2012, while EastEnders actress Maisie was previously linked to Zack Morris.

Maisie sported a ring on her left hand during their recent holiday

Max and Maisie reportedly grew close during the Strictly live tour at the beginning of 2022, after meeting on the show in 2020, and they were later pictured kissing on a flight to a Greek island.

They went public with their relationship in early September and have since been very public with their affection for one another, with Maisie sharing a selfie of the pair to celebrate her beau's 34th birthday.

The couple looked loved-up at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards. Photo: Dave Benett

They made their first public appearance as a couple at Corinthia London Hotel at HELLO!'s Inspiration Awards in early October. Maisie and Max had a twinning moment on the red carpet, with the actress opting for a strapless cream bodysuit that highlighted her toned figure, while the singer wore a matching cream suit layered over a white T-shirt.

Before their latest holiday, fans were convinced they had called time on their romance after Maisie posted a video of herself crying captioned: "You didn't deserve me."

