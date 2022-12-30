Alex Scott sizzles in snakeskin print bikini during tropical getaway The sports pundit soaked up the sun

Alex Scott seriously turned up the heat in a bold snakeskin print bikini during her sun-drenched getaway.

PHOTOS: Alex Scott dazzles in daring sheer lace ensemble - and wow!

Sharing snapshots from her blissful holiday, Alex, 38, resembled a glowing goddess as she emerged from a luxurious swimming pool.

WATCH: Alex Scott soaks up the sun in tangerine string bikini

Loading the player...

The former Lioness teamed her statement swimwear with a fashion-forward black bucket hat, a dainty silver necklace and a pair of black sunglasses.

LOOK: Alex Scott flashes toned abs in daring PVC corset and matching trousers

READ MORE: Alex Scott wears cut-out bodycon dress to announce majorly exciting news

Alex wore her gorgeous natural curls down loose around her shoulders and completed her beachy ensemble with a sleek black manicure.

Alex looked radiant

Treating her loyal fans to a sneak peek inside her lavish vacation, the TV star moreover included several photos of herself unwinding in style.

One stunning picture captured Alex soaking up a breathtaking sunset, whilst a second photo showed the sports pundit enjoying a game of cards with a zesty cocktail to hand.

Captioning her snapshots, the presenter penned: "Smiles, sunsets and good company".

The TV star escaped to a sunny destination

Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "Looking gorgeous Alex, have fun," whilst a second remarked: "Ok Alex so you've made us envious. Enjoy! If anyone deserves it, you do."

"Living the best life," chimed a third, and a fourth added: "Such a great smile, happy new year."

Hopping on to her Instagram Stories, Alex went on to share a handful of candid updates featuring her friend, Yasmin. The duo appeared in high spirits as they relaxed on an idyllic-looking beach, armed with fresh sorbet.

Alex shared updates on Instagram

In a separate clip, Alex filmed herself as she paused to read a book. The presenter looked radiant in a bright tangerine bikini which she paired with a charcoal grey baseball cap.

Alex's sun-soaked getaway comes after the One Show star partnered up with Pandora for an exciting new project.

Joining this Autumn/Winter period, Alex and Katie Piper are set to work alongside Pandora to promote new and existing collections, attend events, and share their stories, styling tips and tricks. We can't wait to see what the collaboration has in store!

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.