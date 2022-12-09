Maisie Smith and Max George stun fans with steamy snapshots from romantic getaway

Phoebe Tatham
Maisie Smith and Max George sparked a strong reaction from their fans after they shared a string of seriously steamy photos from their trip to Lapland – details
Maisie Smith and Max George's relationship has been going from strength to strength, and on Friday, the lovebirds delighted fans with a string of sizzling photos.
Taking to social media, EastEnders actress Maisie and The Wanted's Max shared a glimpse inside their romantic trip to Lapland, complete with sleigh rides and festive winter walks.
Shining a spotlight on their blossoming romance, the loved-up couple posted an intimate photo of themselves relaxing in a steamy hot tub. Maisie, 21, could be seen cosying up to her beau in a loving display of affection, ready to plant a kiss.
The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in a brown zebra-print triangle bikini. She secured her copper locks into a stylish ponytail and elevated her sultry swimwear look with some fluttery eyelashes and a brush of metallic nail polish.
The lovebirds enjoyed a romantic evening
Max, meanwhile, opted for a cosy getup featuring a black beanie and a gold link necklace.
"The North Pole just got way hotter," the Chasing the Sun hitmaker cheekily penned in the caption.
Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "I feel like I wasn't supposed to see this," whilst a second noted: "Adore this whole relationship!"
Max and Maisie jetted off to Lapland
"There's just no denying the chemistry between you two," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "A hot tub full of love and fake tan."
On Thursday, the flame-haired TV star posted her own holiday update, featuring a trio of stunning moonlit photos. Embracing the frosty climate, Maisie and Max could be seen wearing stylish snowsuits and matching fur-lined trapper hats.
Paying tribute to their relationship, Maisie captioned her photos: "Walking in a winter wonderland," followed by a white heart emoji.
The couple have defended their 13-year age gap
The couple's romantic retreat comes after Maisie and Max defended their hotly debated age gap. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Maisie explained: "It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have… We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."
In agreement, Max, 34, added: "It never enters my mind. Mais has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her. I was still kicking about [sleeping] on sofas at 21."
