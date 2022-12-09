Maisie Smith and Max George stun fans with steamy snapshots from romantic getaway The couple looked smitten

Maisie Smith and Max George's relationship has been going from strength to strength, and on Friday, the lovebirds delighted fans with a string of sizzling photos.

Taking to social media, EastEnders actress Maisie and The Wanted's Max shared a glimpse inside their romantic trip to Lapland, complete with sleigh rides and festive winter walks.

WATCH: Max George and Maisie Smith open up about their relationship

Shining a spotlight on their blossoming romance, the loved-up couple posted an intimate photo of themselves relaxing in a steamy hot tub. Maisie, 21, could be seen cosying up to her beau in a loving display of affection, ready to plant a kiss.

The Strictly Come Dancing star looked sensational in a brown zebra-print triangle bikini. She secured her copper locks into a stylish ponytail and elevated her sultry swimwear look with some fluttery eyelashes and a brush of metallic nail polish.

The lovebirds enjoyed a romantic evening

Max, meanwhile, opted for a cosy getup featuring a black beanie and a gold link necklace.

"The North Pole just got way hotter," the Chasing the Sun hitmaker cheekily penned in the caption.

Fans went berserk in the comments section, with one writing: "I feel like I wasn't supposed to see this," whilst a second noted: "Adore this whole relationship!"

Max and Maisie jetted off to Lapland

"There's just no denying the chemistry between you two," remarked a third, and a fourth added: "A hot tub full of love and fake tan."

On Thursday, the flame-haired TV star posted her own holiday update, featuring a trio of stunning moonlit photos. Embracing the frosty climate, Maisie and Max could be seen wearing stylish snowsuits and matching fur-lined trapper hats.

Paying tribute to their relationship, Maisie captioned her photos: "Walking in a winter wonderland," followed by a white heart emoji.

The couple have defended their 13-year age gap

The couple's romantic retreat comes after Maisie and Max defended their hotly debated age gap. In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Maisie explained: "It doesn't even come into my head. People ask me: 'Do you notice it?' and I never have… We're so like-minded. I've got friends in their 30s and 40s. You connect with who you connect with."

In agreement, Max, 34, added: "It never enters my mind. Mais has already done so many things that I'm in awe of – I look up to her. I was still kicking about [sleeping] on sofas at 21."

