Where to stay, eat and drink in New York City off the beaten track

New York is one of the most popular destinations to visit in the world, and is the city that literally never sleeps. With so much on offer, it can feel overwhelming when it comes to deciding on where to visit first, where to eat and where to stay.

For those wishing to do something a little more different, look no further than our guide. From the city's latest sober bar to rooftop pools, there's something to suit everyone, whatever the season!

Stay at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC - the trendy hotel with a rooftop pool

Gansevoort is a slice of luxury situated in the heart of the Meatpacking District in New York City - the neighbourhood you will find yourself wishing you lived in after just one night's stay. With everything from a rooftop bar to a heated pool on the top floor - overlooking the city's iconic skyline - there is so much to do at the hotel alone, that you will almost need to force yourself out the door.

The hotel has an incredible Japanese restaurant, Saishin, with a menu curated by Kissak, offering both 12 and 15 course options which are highly recommended. There are also two restaurants downstairs - The Chester and Coffee + Cocktails - serving up a range of plates, from salads to burgers to pancakes and sandwiches. Rooms all boast spectacular views of the city and come with luxuries such as L'occitane toiletries. When you do finally find time to leave, Chelsea Market, the piers and The Highline, as well as The Whitney Museum of Modern Art, are all just minute away by foot. The subway is also just a five minute walk away with great connections to both midtown Manhattan and the forever trendy Brooklyn.

Avoid a hangover at Hekate NYC - the must-visit sober bar

Hekate - located in the East Village - is one of the most exciting bars in the city right now, and what's more, there isn't a drop of alcohol in sight. Health and wellbeing are at the forefront of this stylish and welcoming venue, where founder Abby Ehmann has created a long list of fun alcohol-free cocktails - all with health benefits. From stress reduction to energy, each drink offers something different. Hekate also has regular events taking place, making it popular with locals and visitors alike.

Grab a drink on the rooftop of The Whitney

The Whitney is one of NYC's most popular art museums, showcasing the work of the likes of Edward Hopper, Georgia O’Keeffe, Jacob Lawrence, and Jasper Johns. What's more, it also has an incredible rooftop cafe and bar overlooking the city - with incredible views to match. Grab a cocktail or two after your visit - you won't be disappointed!

Get pancakes at Clinton Street Bakery

One of the most popular places to get pancakes - in true American style - is over in the Lower East Side. Take a visit to Clinton Street Bakery for Instagrammable goodness - but be warned, there is usually a wait so get there early! Banana wanut, blueberry and chocolate varieties are all available, plus biscuits, waffles and eggs also make up the menu.

Watch a movie in Brooklyn's trendiest neighbourhood

One of Brooklyn's coolest neighbourhoods, Bushwick, is home to Syndicated Brooklyn, boasting both an indoor and outdoor movie theater, bar and restaurant. Free screenings are played throughout the week outside at the Sidewalk Cinema - where you can grab some food and a drink while watching a classic film.