Sam Faiers made her sister Billie Faiers cry during luxury New York holiday

Billie Faiers has been celebrating her 30th birthday in the best way possible, by holidaying with her family in New York - and it looks incredible! The former TOWIE star was treated to the last-minute surprise by her sister Sam Faiers and their mother Suzie Wells just days before they flew out to America. As Billie opened a Louis Vuitton bag, her family came into the room dressed in New York-themed costumes as they sang an amended version of Frank Sinatra's New York, New York, with: "Start spreading the news, we're leaving Friday!"

She shared the video of them singing alongside a picture of her posing with her husband Greg Sheperd and their two children Nelly and Arthur as she cut her lavish white birthday cake. "The best birthday surprise everrrrrr," she wrote in the caption. "With just 24 hours to pack and prepare myself for a trip of a lifetime .. NYC #thethreemusketeers are coming!!! I feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I truly had the best day celebrating turning 30 with my wonderful family and friends, I love you all so much."

However, the trip wasn't entirely smooth-sailing, with Sam sharing a picture of her sister bursting into tears! It turns out one of her thoughtful birthday surprises didn't go according to plan. She explained: "I booked a helicopter ride to see New York...unfortunately we didn't make it. Billie is crying here because she doesn't want to do it. Poor sis, said she was scared." Making light of the situation, she later shared a video of a helicopter flying over the top of the iconic landmark the Statue of Liberty alongside the caption: "Could have been us."

Luckily, the trio enjoyed plenty of other activities during their trip, including visiting Time Square and riding around Central Park in a horse-drawn carriage. While they seemed to be having a fabulous time living out their Disney princess dreams with the carriage, the picture divided fans. "Loved seeing the pics until I saw this", one commented while another said: "Ah shame to see you using one of these carriages" and a third called it animal cruelty.

They didn't let the comments ruin their holiday, posting a photo of all three of them on their final day with the Brooklyn Bridge stretching out behind them. "We’ve had the best trip ever! Memories to last a lifetime," Sam gushed.

