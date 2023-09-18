Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's NYC hotspots: Where they wine, dine and stay in the Big Apple

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are amongst the royals who share a love New York City

As Prince William touches down in New York City to celebrate the Earthshot Prize winners, he isn't the only royal to have travelled to the Big Apple. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed several trips to NYC since they stepped down from official royal duties and relocated to Montecito in 2020.

Last year, Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 42, dominated headlines as they made a politically-charged visit to attend a United Nations event - which took place in honour of the late Nelson Mandela. Yet the duo's trip wasn't all for work. Harry and Meghan were later seen leaving Chef Andrew Carmellini's Tribeca hotspot, Locanda Verde, after a glamorous date night.

Two years before she met Prince Harry, Meghan penned an ode to New York City back in 2014 in a blog post featured on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Planning a trip stateside? Whether you're a seasoned tourist to the Big Apple, or you're hoping to visit for the first time, scroll on to discover Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's favourite hotspots, from restaurants to hotels, open spaces and more…

Where do Harry & Meghan stay in NYC?

The Carlyle, Upper East Side

Whenever the Duke and Duchess visit New York, they tend to stay at the Carlyle. The five-star accommodation has long been a royally-approved destination – not only was it reportedly Princess Diana's favourite hotel, but Harry's brother the Duke of Cambridge and his wife Duchess Kate opted to stay there during a visit in 2014, and Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla visited in 2005.

The Ludlow, Lower East Side

Before Meghan met Harry, the actress wrote of The Ludlow's "perfectly styled rooms, the welcoming lounge, and breathtaking rooftop" in her Insider's Guide to New York blog on The Tig.

"It really is a LES treasure which I can’t wait to call home next time I’m in the city," she added.

Where do Harry & Meghan eat in NYC?

Locanda Verde, Lower Manhattan

During their most recent trip to New York, Prince Harry and Meghan were spotted strolling into foodie hotspot Locanda Verde. Owned by Robert De Niro, the restaurant can be found in the TriBeCa neighbourhood of Lower Manhattan serving Chef Andrew Carmellini's soul-satisfying urban Italian menu.

Their website reads: "Our bustling corner restaurant has been welcoming New Yorkers morning, noon and night since 2009 with a warm and comfortable atmosphere, leisurely Italian spirit and heartfelt cooking." No wonder the Duke and Duchess of Sussex love it!

Dirty French, Lower East Side

Dirty French is located on the ground floor of The Ludlow hotel in New York's hip Lower East Side. "They’re not messing around with the food here," Meghan wrote in The Tig. "Because with plates like duck a la orange and cote de bouef for deux, you don’t come here if you’re just looking for a snack."

Better yet, it's located just moments away from Katz's Delicatessen, the city's famous no-frills deli famed for serving mile-high pastrami sandwiches since 1888.

Contra, Lower East Side

The Duchess loves the seasonal, locally sourced, five-star quality of Contra's eclectic Michelin-star menu. Writing on The Tig, the former Suits actress penned: "It's difficult to describe the food at Contra (they like to call it 'contemporary New York cuisine'), but we can say this: whatever they’re serving today is delicious and like nothing you’ve ever had before."

Clinton Street Baking Company, Lower East Side

Meghan's blog post raved about the fluffy blueberry and banana-walnut pancakes and brioche french toast from CSBC. "But the real secret is that the restaurant serves their menu all day, including dinner, so if you ever have a hankering for breakfast at 9pm, you know where to go."

What do Harry & Meghan do in NYC?

Yoga High, Lower East Side

The Duchess of Sussex is a firm believer in keeping her mind and body healthy,a motto shared by her mother, Doria Ragland, who was formerly a yoga teacher, Meghan has often spoken about the benefits of yoga and is even reported to have had a yoga studio built into Frogmore Cottage, the Windsor residence where she previously lived with husband Prince Harry and baby son Archie Harrison.

Meghan's yoga haven in NYC can be found in the Lower East Side, where she loved to: "slow down, take a breather, and take a class at Yoga High.

"It’s crucial to slow it down for a quick hour or so while you’re in NYC, so finding a great yoga spot is critical, and Yoga High is the absolute best in the Lower East Side."

Central Park, Manhattan

Meghan previously credited her morning jog through Central Park as one of "the few reasons '[she] loves New York." The iconic 843-acre green space blooming between Manhattan's Upper East Side and Upper West Side is every inch a tourist attraction as it is a New Yorker's hub.

Where locals embark on their daily runs, families meet, friends sip coffee and tourists flock to ice skate in the winter, Central Park should be on your 'must-see' list if you're visiting the Big Apple for the first time.