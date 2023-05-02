Best things to do in London to celebrate King Charles' coronation – don't miss these historic events

May is no ordinary month this year – instead of the generous two bank holidays we can normally expect, there is also an extra long weekend to mark King Charles' coronation.

So how should you fill your time on 6-8 May? If you're brave enough to battle the crowds in London in a bid to celebrate the historic event, then there are plenty of activities to keep you busy. Whether you want to live like royalty with a hotel experience (complete with a butler, of course) or visit the new waxwork of Queen Consort Camilla, the capital has it all – get inspired with our top picks of things to do in London to celebrate the King's coronation.

Coronation procession

One of the easiest ways to get stuck into the coronation weekend celebrations is by watching the procession, which starts at Buckingham Palace and ends at Westminster Abbey. The service will begin at 11 am, but we recommend getting a spot early in order to get a front-row view of the parade route.

Madame Tussauds

© Jonathan Short

You may not be able to get close to the Queen Consort during the coronation, but you can see the next best thing at Madame Tussauds London. It is releasing a new waxwork statue of Camilla in a dark blue Anna Valentine gown, which will stand alongside King Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the late Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh in the Throne Room. Guests can also enjoy the Royal Palace experience, where they can sign a coronation book.

VIP cinema experience

Take your viewing experience to the next level and witness the coronation from the comfort of Showcase Cinema de Lux Bluewater, just a short drive from London. The VIP Gallery bar is being transformed into ‘The King’s Gallery’ where guests can enjoy Eton Mess popcorn and a martini – the King’s favourite tipple – or a Corgi Cosmo.

Luxury hotel

Get treated like royalty at The Lanesborough with the ‘Kings Coronation Celebration’ package, featuring luxury transfers from London Heathrow or King’s Cross St Pancras, champagne on arrival, daily English breakfast, a 24/7 butler, and a five-course dinner at The Lanesborough Grill where you can dine on English dishes such as coronation crab salad and Hogget. If you still have room for more decadent meals, try The Lanesborough’s Champagne Afternoon Tea.

Starts from £1,212, offer available between 2 – 12 May 2023.

Afternoon tea

On the subject of afternoon tea, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to London dining options. Our pick is The Landmark London's High Palms Coronation High Tea, offering a quintessentially British experience nestled among grand palm trees in the hotel’s Winter Garden Restaurant. Think a glass of chilled Champagne Pol Roger Brut Réserve NV, the official Champagne supplier for the royal family, plus scones and desserts.

Street party

If your neighbourhood isn't planning a street party over the long weekend, travel to the likes of Grosvenor Square for a two-day garden party with screenings of both the coronation and the concert on a cinema-sized screen. Alternatively, see a parade of over 100 Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and musical renditions by Hill House School (where Charles studied) at Chelsea's King's Road.

Biscuit icing masterclass

Instead of buying coronation-themed sweet treats, try your hand at icing your own biscuits with the help of The Biscuiteers. At their two-hour icing masterclasses in Belgravia and Notting Hill, you will learn everything from colouring to piping as you create your own tin of crowns and Royal guards.

London Eye

What better way to get a view of the busy capital than from the London Eye? In honour of the King's coronation, one of the glass pods will be decorated in the style of Westminster Abbey, where you can step into the King's shoes and sit in a recreation of the 700-year-old coronation chair and hold replicas of the crown jewels.

The Big Help Out

Finish off the weekend by getting stuck into volunteering projects as part of The Big Help Out on Monday. Take the quiz on their website to work out the best activity for you.

