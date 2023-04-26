Party like Prince Harry! 10 Ex-Etonian haunts frequented by royalty

Being part of the royal family requires a royally regal lifestyle – that much is true. Back in the day, Prince William and Prince Harry were known to live it up in London’s most exclusive hotspots, occasionally with cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in tow.

The Windsor boys made the most of their time away from official duties, joining their fellow ex-Etonians in the quest for the outrageously opulent. Whether hitting up Mayfair or remaining firmly within their stomping ground of SW3 (SW1 at a push) the royals steadily grew their night out vocabulary that spanned pubs, clubs and bougie bars.

From Quaglino’s to the Bluebird, Annabel’s to 151 (RIP), discover where the royals partied their nostalgic nights away…

Quaglino's

The pride and joy of St James’s, Quaglino’s is a hangout that has become synonymous with glamour. Since opening in 1929, the art deco dining destination has hosted royals and aristocrats with a penchant for the finer things in life. This included the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was spotted at the decadent location. The ultimate purveyor of good taste, clearly the former monarch passed on her dining preferences to her party-loving grandchildren.

151

Rumour has it that Prince Harry once slipped out of 151’s fire escape to avoid a wave of flashing cameras awaiting his end-of-night exit. While Prince William was more of a Mahiki man, young Harry knew 151 was the place to be. The club, which has sadly now closed, is a rite of passage for South West Londoner’s crème de la crème - who have plenty of cash to splash on Jaegerbombs and Gold Leaf.

Embargo Republica

Just around the corner from 151 sits Embargo Republic, or Bargs as it’s more commonly referred to. Another pricey night out that encourages budding bankers to ditch the tax brackets and pursue a life as a DJ, the club is saturated each Saturday with private school alumnae in search of a sloppy sesh.

Soho House

For his first date with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry pulled out all the stops. The duo headed to Soho House's Dean Street Townhouse, a venue known for its lavish setting. 76 Dean Street in the Westminster area of London and is a Grade II listed townhouse and boasts a library, a glittering bar, murals, chandeliers and opulent décor. A handful of royals have also been known to frequent Soho House spots outside of London, including in Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire and Babington House in Somerset.

Hurlingham Club

The Hurlingham Club is a must for ex-Etonians pining after a spot of polo, golf, or tennis. The Georgian-style private members club is situated in Fulham and offers up a quintessentially British experience. Luxurious events including classic car shows and croquet competitions are held at the green oasis of a club, which has been visited by Oxbridge alumnae Lord Fowler, Lord Temple-Morris, Adam Raphael, novelist and peer Jeffrey Archer.

Bluebird Chelsea

A personal favourite of The Princess of Wales’, Made In Chelsea hotspot Bluebird Café is the place to go for maximum royal-spotting potential. While the unpretentious café and accompanying courtyard are perfect for a girly brunch or relaxed weeknight dinner date, diners can head upstairs to the swanky restaurant when a special occasion comes around. Gin fans will be in their element with a dedicated gin menu, and visitors can expect to try everything from buttermilk fried crab and wild mushroom risotto to the legendary Bluebird cheeseburger.

Annabel’s

Even after fifty years, Annabel’s has not lost its touch. The private member’s club in Berkley Square has hosted the likes of OG Sloane Rangers Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson. Mick Jagger, George Harrison and Eric Clapton were famously barred from the club for not abiding by its strict dress code, in turn escaping the £4000+ membership fee.

The Phene

Plush and fashionable, as befits the surrounding area, this pub is a cut above the rest and a regular with Chelsea’s upper crust. With outdoor fireplaces and deep sofas, the stunning gardens are the pub's highlight and provide a welcome respite from the hustle and bustle of the capital. Pop in and you may well be confronted by a sea of tweed, Labrador lovers and signet ring enthusiasts alike.

Raffles

Was it really a night out in Chelsea if you weren’t turned away from Raffles? The exclusive club is one of the oldest nightclubs in London that welcomes the fresh members of high society through its doors. The Instagrammable townhouse has hosted royals Princess Margaret, Princess Anne, Prince Charles, Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince Harry – plus the latter’s fellow Eton schoolmate Eddie Redmayne.

In recent years however, the haunt has become a favourite among names such as Lottie Moss, Maya Jama and TikTok star Olivia Neill, of course with a sprinkling of reality TV stars thrown into the mix.

The Pear Tree Café

A more recent addition to the upper crust list of hangouts, the Pear Tree Café in Battersea Park was opened in 2016. Picture scenes of twenty-something-year-olds partying lakeside on balmy summer evenings, Pimms in hand, vintage Louis Vuitton bags swinging to the dulcet beats of a live band that’s clouded in mango-flavoured Vape smoke. Reality stars and Russell Group grads can’t stay away.

