Moxy is your one-size-fits-all hotel for New York - review

New York is one versatile city: business or leisure, shopping or sightseeing, Brooklyn or Chelsea, there’s truly something for everyone.

It’s therefore almost impossible to imagine a one-size-fits-all hotel, but we reckon Moxy ticks every box - and here’s why.

The location

We stayed at Moxy Times Square, where we promise you’ll imagine yourself stepping into a film scene every time you leave the revolving doors.

It’s around the corner from Madison Square Garden, and just a few yards from Macy’s (so you don’t have to carry your holiday shopping too far!). I was also lucky enough to grab a bus downtown and enjoy two nights in the Moxy Lower East Side, weaving through Little Italy and Chinatown before arriving (making it perfect for a foodie stay!).

There are Moxys dotted all over New York, each of them with the same iconic lit-up pink sign, so whatever you’re planning, you’ll have a room to call home.

The rooms

It may be the city that never sleeps, but we don’t recommend sightseeing without some seriously good shut-eye!

We stayed in the Moxy Times Square King rooms, which were perfectly proportioned for maximum comfort in one of the most exclusive postcodes.

The beds were enormous and fluffy enough to rest our limbs after seeing as much of the Big Apple as we could (but more on that later!).

The bathrooms in Moxy Times Square were quirky and modern

From the Muk shower gel in the stunning waterfall showers to the very handy steamers in each room, it was everything we wanted in a city stay.

In the Moxy Lower East Side, I stayed in an Executive City View room, with a jaw-dropping view too incredible to put into words!

Floor to ceiling windows combined with the regal bed made me literally feel like I was sleeping in the clouds. At night, the sky glittered, but in the morning, I found it surprisingly quiet and calm.

The food… and everything else

After dropping off our bags on the first night at the Moxy Times Square, you must head up to Legasea restaurant.

Legasea restaurant is seriously stylish

After plane food and a long journey, treating yourself to some New York dining is the perfect way to start your Big Apple adventure.

I joined colleagues upstairs and as we toasted our cocktails (I had the Sweet But Psycho, but was very jealous of the Foxy Moxy), we nearly bickered choosing what to have on the menu, as everything looked so delicious! The wagyu pigs in blankets, tuna tartare, and mussels are a total must-order.

On city breaks, you don’t want to spend time queuing at a breakfast buffet when you’re rushing out for sightseeing. Moxy’s grab-and-go selection included muffins, cereal bars, fruit, and drinks to pop in your pockets, so you can really make the most of a shorter trip - genius, right?

The Magic Hour bar in the Moxy Times Square is also well worth a visit - it’s seriously Instagrammable, has a great cocktail menu, and epic views.

The best New York view

The Big Apple’s skyline is one of the most iconic in the world, and any tourist needs to see it in its full glory!

Forget going up the Empire State Building or the Statue of Liberty - for the very best view, head to Hudson Yards.

The Edge is the highest open-air building ascent in the world, more than 1,200 feet above the ground, and is an adventure like none other. The tilted glass allows you to lean out and see the city from above, quite literally in the clouds!

Tickets cost $40 (£33) per adult, $38 (£31) per senior (age 62 and above) and $35 (£29) per child (age 6-12 years), an additional $10 is added to the ticket price for sunset visits. Ticket prices include access to The Glass Floor, Angled Glass Walls, The Skyline Steps, The Eastern Point, and a free digital photo souvenir. Visitors also have the option to purchase a personalised photo book and a glass of champagne upon arrival.

Book here: edgenyc.com/en/discover-edge