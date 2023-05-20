Today's Hoda Kotb says she's 'packing her bags' - but where is she going?

Hoda Kotb can't wait to hang up her hosting shoes and take a break - and neither can her co-host Savannah Guthrie.

The pair discussed their plans on Today on Friday and it sounds like the duo have a little vacation up their sleeve.

Hoda revealed that "this time next week, we'll be packing our bags and bathing suits and planning a fun weekend."

While they didn't elaborate on what they were going to be doing, whatever it is will be a welcome diversion, especially for Hoda who has had a difficult time recently.

In March, her daughter Hope, four, was hospitalized and placed in the ICU. She hasn't disclosed what her illness is but confessed it was a scary time.

She gave another update recently when she told People: "Hope's doing much better, much better. I think it's going to be a longer road, but she is doing great."

© Getty Images Hoda and Savannah have a great friendship

The mom-of-two always has the support of her co-stars who she's friends with offscreen too. Hoda and Savannah opened up about their friendship to HELLO! in an exclusive interview last year. "We feel grateful every single day," Savannah gushed. "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning - I never get over that. I still can't believe it came true."

Hoda also spoke about their bond, adding: "In life, I live by this mantra - 'It gets greater, later,' - and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having. I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."

© Instagram Hoda's youngest daughter was in the ICU recently

Hoda first joined the longtime running morning show in 2007 as the first host of Today's first fourth-hour weekday morning broadcast, now known as 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna, and Savannah joined the Today family in 2012.

For Hoda's birthday last year, Savannah paid tribute with some of her favorite photos with her. "She is our sunshine," she fondly stated. The snapshots included tender moments between the two, including a pink themed photoshoot where Hoda is smiling ear to ear while her co-host holds her hand and wraps her other arm around her.

