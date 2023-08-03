Why the Azores is the ultimate wellness break

The Portuguese island is known as the Hawaii of Europe - and I can see why

As a Wellness Editor, I perhaps shouldn't admit that the phrase 'wellness break' makes me automatically switch off, picturing a week of wheatgrass shots, restriction and daily yoga practice - but a recent holiday to the Azores totally changed the meaning of wellness break for me.

We're often told of the positive impact nature can have on happiness, and after a week spent immersed in the verdant surroundings of the Azores, I am now a fully-fledged subscriber to the notion that nature is truly healing.

My two friends and I stayed on Sao Miguel (the only island with direct flights from the UK, taking just under four fours), and spent a week kayaking, hiking, swimming the sea, splashing in waterfalls, bathing in hot springs and simply taking in the other-worldly scenery – and I left feeling more at peace than I have in months.

The Azores has the most amazing scenery for hiking

Why does nature make us happy?

Time spent in nature sparks a series of happy reactions inside us, reducing our cortisol (stress) levels, increasing our levels of serotonin (the happiness hormone), and it can even cause us to produce the love hormone oxytocin (great if you're feeling lonely).

I landed in the Azores feeling uptight and anxious after a stressful period, but the second I laid eyes on the rolling hills, leafy scenery and sparking sea, I felt my shoulders sinking down from around my ears, an instant sense of relief.

The fact that the sea is visible from almost every corner of the island had a hugely uplifting effect on me, as natural wellbeing coach Jen Grange explains.

The scenery in The Azores is other-worldly

"When we are near the sea or when there is a lot of moisture in the air, we are exposed to negative oxygen ions in the atmosphere, which can reduce depression, give us more energy and help us to sleep better."

Leading neuroscientist Dr. Rachel Taylor, who works with Tog24, agrees, adding: "When you look around you and connect with the environment, you realise there is something larger than you.

Splashing in the Azorean sea did wonders for our mood

"Experiencing awe and wonder increases a sense of wellbeing plus inspires creativity."

The good news is that just one day at the sea will start this process – so my seven days in The Azores sent my wonder (and spirit) soaring.

Walking in The Azores

During our Azorean break, we walked each day, taking in coastal paths, waterfall wanders and meandering routes – and our daily strolls were also beneficial to our happiness – especially relevant when we are walking with friends, as I was.

"Walking in the fresh air raises oxytocin levels, the in-group hormone," says Dr. Rachel. "If you feel you don’t belong or are not part of something, you don’t produce oxytocin. A walk with friends by the sea will release oxytocin and make everyone feel they belong.”

The Azores offers all kind of outdoor activities

The miles of open sky in the Azores helped, too. "When you look to the sky, it gives a signal to the brain from your eyes to wake up. You will feel instantly energised," Dr. Rachel says.

When we weren't enjoying our outdoor pursuits, our base for our Azorean adventure was the Octant Ponta Delgada – and there's no doubt that the luxurious surroundings contributed to our happiness.

Octant Ponta Delgada review



The five-star hotel was the ultimate antithesis to exhausting days, cocooning us in the soothing surroundings, with opulent touches making us feel pampered and relaxed from the moment we arrived.

© NICK BAYNTUN The Octant Ponta Delgada's lobby is super-soothing

We were greeted with chilled flannels and aromatic water, and the luxury details continued throughout the stay, from hats and bags waiting for us in our room, super soft robes and slippers in abundance, and a valet to park our car when I was feeling particularly frazzled from driving on the other side of the road for the first time.

The bedrooms come with a pillow menu

After we'd unpacked, we headed upstairs to the rooftop pool and whale-watching bar, soaking in the views of the harbour on one side of the hotel and the botanical gardens on the other side. I defy anyone not to feel relaxed when chilling up there, with the lowkey music tinkling in the background and super comfortable seats to sink into.

The whale-watching bar at the Octant Ponta Delgada

From the very top of the hotel to the very bottom, we check into the hotel's spa after a busy morning of kayaking and paddleboarding.

The small-but-perfectly-formed spa is designed to feel like home; tranquil and quiet, but not so silent that you feel you can't have a chat with your friends. All three of us booked in for restorative massages to help rejuvenate us after the morning's activities, and while I often leave massages feeling blissed out, this was another level.

The spa at Octant Ponta Delgada

It was as if the massage therapist had ironed out all the knots and tension in my back, with my normally tight shoulders feeling more supple than they have in months.

After our massages, we relaxed in the sauna and steam room, happy in the knowledge that our action-packed break has earned us this pampering time.

The Octant's restaurant deserves a special mention too; not only does it serve the perfect buffet breakfast with everything you could dream of from fresh fruit and made-to-order eggs, but the dinner menu is exquisite too. We tried barracuda, enjoyed steak and nibbled on cod and every bite was amazing, with fantastic wine options on offer too.

While many people think of the Azores as a purely active break, I think staying somewhere luxurious was the icing on the cake for our happiness-boosting break. There's nothing like a waterfall shower to wash away the mud from hiking, and a seven-choice pillow menu to sink into to make rejuvenate and reset after a jampacked day.

