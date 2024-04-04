I searched for the best summer holiday deals of 2024 and wait till you see what I found…

My thoughts are already on the next big family holiday, and whatever your reason for booking a break, us savvy holidaymakers know not to book one without checking out the best of TUI’s 2024 discounts – because why pay full price for a holiday when you can save some money?

As always with TUI, there’s plenty of holidays on sale to suit all sorts of breaks, from family-friendly beach-based holidays to self-catering breaks and adults-only hotels. Long-haul, short-haul, whatever your dream destination there’s bound to be a brilliant deal for you too.

TUI’s trending holidays on sale – at a glance Destino Blue Hotel & Spa, Corfu, from £628pp – Save over £200 on a 7 night, half-board holiday to this relaxed resort complete with plush spa and beach only a 10 minute walk away. The Land of Legends Kingdom Hotel, Turkey, from £1,075pp – With free theme park access (it’s next door!), four pools and six restaurants, this is a highly rated all-inclusive hotel for the entire family. TUI Blue Tarida Beach, Ibiza, Spain, from £771pp – Head to the White Island with the kids for this family-focused 7-night break to one of the island’s most in demand family hotels. It’s all-inclusive, and has multiple kids’ pools along with adults-only areas (if you need a break!) Hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, from £564pp – Book this half-board week long stay now with zero deposit. It’s a great base for you to explore the best of Benidorm, with the beach and bars a quick 10-minute walk away. Atlantic Affair Marella Cruise, from £1,717pp – If a cruise has always been on your bucket list, check out TUI’s Marella Cruise deals including this incredible sounding trip that takes in Majorca and Madeira before setting sail for St Kitts, Guadeloupe and Barbados.

What is TUI’s latest deal?

TUI often changes up the deals on offer, and at the moment, there’s a few sales and discounts.

Right now, you can save up to £170 on selected Greece and Turkey holidays. There’s over 1,600 holidays to pick from on sale, ranging from all-inclusive to self-catering, bed and breakfast and adults-only.

If you are travelling with kids, it’s always worth checking TUI’s free kids places, which seem to apply to more and more holidays every single year. The free kids places often can be used with discounts or the holidays on sale too, saving you even more. At the last count, there were over 300 holidays with free kids spaces – wow!

TUI Summer Holiday Deals

If it’s a big summer 2024 holiday you’re looking to book, head to TUI’s Deals tab and browse to your heart’s content.

The school summer holiday deals should be your first click if you’re looking for a family break in July or August; there’s holidays from £294pp and for some, you can book now with zero deposit.

How I chose the best TUI deals

Personal experience : I’ve been covering TUI’s deals for years at HELLO!, and can sniff out a brilliant holiday discount when I see one.

: I’ve been covering TUI’s deals for years at HELLO!, and can sniff out a brilliant holiday discount when I see one. Availability : Every holiday or deal listed is still available, with holidays ready to book between now and the end of the year.

: Every holiday or deal listed is still available, with holidays ready to book between now and the end of the year. Deals : I scoured the TUI website to highlight the best of their deals. There’s a lot on there, so a good search is always needed.

: I scoured the TUI website to highlight the best of their deals. There’s a lot on there, so a good search is always needed. Holiday type: From family-friendly to adults-only, I’ve included holidays and deals to cater for every type of holidaymaker.

From family-friendly to adults-only, I’ve included holidays and deals to cater for every type of holidaymaker. Reviews: I only ever highlight the holidays that get four or more stars on Tripadvisor.

We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.