I searched for the best summer holiday deals of 2024 and wait till you see what I found…

My thoughts are already on the next big family holiday, and whatever your reason for booking a break, us savvy holidaymakers know not to book one without checking out the best of TUI’s 2024 discounts – because why pay full price for a holiday when you can save some money?
As always with TUI, there’s plenty of holidays on sale to suit all sorts of breaks, from family-friendly beach-based holidays to self-catering breaks and adults-only hotels. Long-haul, short-haul, whatever your dream destination there’s bound to be a brilliant deal for you too.
What is TUI’s latest deal?
TUI often changes up the deals on offer, and at the moment, there’s a few sales and discounts.
Right now, you can save up to £170 on selected Greece and Turkey holidays. There’s over 1,600 holidays to pick from on sale, ranging from all-inclusive to self-catering, bed and breakfast and adults-only.
If you are travelling with kids, it’s always worth checking TUI’s free kids places, which seem to apply to more and more holidays every single year. The free kids places often can be used with discounts or the holidays on sale too, saving you even more. At the last count, there were over 300 holidays with free kids spaces – wow!
TUI Summer Holiday Deals
If it’s a big summer 2024 holiday you’re looking to book, head to TUI’s Deals tab and browse to your heart’s content.
The school summer holiday deals should be your first click if you’re looking for a family break in July or August; there’s holidays from £294pp and for some, you can book now with zero deposit.
How I chose the best TUI deals
- Personal experience: I’ve been covering TUI’s deals for years at HELLO!, and can sniff out a brilliant holiday discount when I see one.
- Availability: Every holiday or deal listed is still available, with holidays ready to book between now and the end of the year.
- Deals: I scoured the TUI website to highlight the best of their deals. There’s a lot on there, so a good search is always needed.
- Holiday type: From family-friendly to adults-only, I’ve included holidays and deals to cater for every type of holidaymaker.
- Reviews: I only ever highlight the holidays that get four or more stars on Tripadvisor.
We hope you love the holidays within this article created in collaboration with our brand partner TUI. Our team of expert editors and writers has independently selected the inclusions for this promotional piece. We will receive compensation for this article, and commission when you click on the links or purchase. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.