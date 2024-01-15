The best luggage brands and suitcases to invest in for your 2024 holiday

Whether it's a trip abroad or a staycation, if you're travelling you'll want to be in the know about the best luggage to take with you. A place to keep your most important possessions - security and practicality are a must. You likely want something lightweight but sturdy, and of course stylish.

If you're a frequent flyer, reports of luggage losses due to low airport staff mean it's also a good idea to invest in an AirTag - from £29 for UK customers and from $27 for US customers - so you can keep track of your suitcase if it's going in the hold. Make sure your name and phone number are on your case to speed up its return and remember to pack plenty of essentials in your carry-on, too. We'd also recommend investing in some packing cubes to streamline your suitcase and make organising your things so much easier.

From classic suitcases to overnight bags and some very luxe designer luggage, we've found all of the best options with top reviews available to shop now for your next holiday.

How we chose the best suitcases

Trusted brands: We've included brands which the HELLO! shopping team know and love. We're all avid travellers, so we're familiar with a wide range of suitcase types and models, and we've included the best in this edit.

We've included brands which the HELLO! shopping team know and love. We're all avid travellers, so we're familiar with a wide range of suitcase types and models, and we've included the best in this edit. Reviews: In the case where we couldn't personally test the suitcase ourselves, we've only included models which had a high number of positive reviews from verified shoppers

In the case where we couldn't personally test the suitcase ourselves, we've only included models which had a high number of positive reviews from verified shoppers Variety: We wanted to cater for all types of travellers. Whether you're looking for luggage for a weekend trip or the best suitcase for big families, you'll find it here - including luxury and budget options.

The best luggage to shop for 2024