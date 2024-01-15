The best luggage brands and suitcases to invest in for your 2024 holiday

Whether it's a trip abroad or a staycation, if you're travelling you'll want to be in the know about the best luggage to take with you. A place to keep your most important possessions - security and practicality are a must. You likely want something lightweight but sturdy, and of course stylish.
If you're a frequent flyer, reports of luggage losses due to low airport staff mean it's also a good idea to invest in an AirTag - from £29 for UK customers and from $27 for US customers - so you can keep track of your suitcase if it's going in the hold. Make sure your name and phone number are on your case to speed up its return and remember to pack plenty of essentials in your carry-on, too. We'd also recommend investing in some packing cubes to streamline your suitcase and make organising your things so much easier.
From classic suitcases to overnight bags and some very luxe designer luggage, we've found all of the best options with top reviews available to shop now for your next holiday.
How we chose the best suitcases
- Trusted brands: We've included brands which the HELLO! shopping team know and love. We're all avid travellers, so we're familiar with a wide range of suitcase types and models, and we've included the best in this edit.
- Reviews: In the case where we couldn't personally test the suitcase ourselves, we've only included models which had a high number of positive reviews from verified shoppers
- Variety: We wanted to cater for all types of travellers. Whether you're looking for luggage for a weekend trip or the best suitcase for big families, you'll find it here - including luxury and budget options.
The best luggage to shop for 2024
The eco-friendly suitcase option
- Capacity: 44 litres (cabin), 92 litres (medium), 130 litres (large)
- Weight: 2.31kg (cabin), 2.79kg (medium), 3.11kg (large)
- Material: Polyester fabric
- Colours Available: Black, Intense Rust
Surprisingly affordable, it Luggage are emerging as one of the most-searched suitcase brands online today. Their Lykke suitcase is a great sustainable option, since it’s made from fabric originating from PET single use plastic bottles. In addition, it has lots of great features - an expander section for holiday shopping, a TSA lock for security, an 8-wheel spinner system, and a 10-year warranty.
The best luggage for space
- Capacity: 39 litres (cabin), 75 litres (medium), 104 litres (large)
- Weight: 2.3kg (cabin), 3kg (medium), 3.4kg (large)
- Material: Polypropylene
- Colours available: Black, Dark Blue, Khaki
Samonite's Upscape suitcase is so spacious but still super lightweight - the cabin size is just 2.3kg. Fully expandable, it also features a TSA lock and a washable interior with zipped sections and packing straps to keep everything exactly where you want it. Multiple reviews say it's very easy to manoeuvre.
Suitcase with the most five-star reviews
- Capacity: 39 litres (cabin), 69 litres (medium), 105 litres (large)
- Weight: 3.31kg (cabin), 4.26kg (medium), 5.35kg (large)
- Material: ABS material
- Colours Available: Black, Light Blue, Navy Blue, Orange
If you’re in the market for a budget option, Amazon Basics Hardside Suitcase is excellent, and it has the reviews to back it up - over 42k positive ratings, and counting. It has a protective hard shell and is made of extra-thick ABS for greater strength and durability. There’a a fully-lined interior with 3 zippered pockets to make organising your belongings easier - plus it’s expandable up to 15% an has four double spinner wheels.
Best luggage three-piece-set
- Capacity: 41 litres (cabin), 70 litres (medium), 106 litres (large)
- Weight: 2.8kg (cabin), 3.6kg (medium), 4.5kg (large)
- Material: Mixed material
- Colours Available: Light Pink, Light Blue
If you’re in need of a total luggage refresh for your 2024 holiday, then buying a three-set is a great idea. You get acabin bag, plus a medium and large suitcase you can put in the hold. Marks & Spencer’s Lisbon set is extremely popular with shoppers, who say it’s stylish, durable and great value for money. The set comes with a 10-year guarantee against faulty workmanship, which is great for peace of mind.
The best luggage for durability
- Capacity: 37 litres (cabin), 75 litres (medium) 121 litres (large)
- Weight: 2.8kg (cabin), 3.9kg (medium), 5kg (large)
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Colours available: Taupe, Slate, Sycamore, Mineral, Black, Navy, Sage, Blush, Azure, Ochre, Poppy
Antler's best-selling Clifton suitcases are renowned for being spacious, sturdy and stylish. They come complete with a twist handle, a TSA lock and they're all expandable. Make them your own with the optional personalised bag tag adorned with your initials.
The best luggage for style
- Capacity: 65.5 litres
- Weight: 3.9kg
- Material: ABS Material
- Colours available: Sand or Blush
The chicest suitcases come courtesy of Australian luggage brand Nere. We love the blush-style design with gold trim, which is also very easy to spot on the airport carousel. This eight-wheel suitcase features a TSA combination lock, ergonomic adjustable pull handle and plenty of internal zipped pockets. There's various sizes available in the design, including a 55cm and 75cm sizes.
The best luggage for affordability
- Capacity: 35 litres (cabin size)
- Weight: 2.6kg (cabin size)
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Colours available: Black, Grey, Navy, Red
This very affordable suitcase from John Lewis is a bestseller and has over 200 five-star reviews. It has a durable ABS hardshell, a TSA lock located on the side and elastic compression straps inside to keep your essentials secure.
The best luggage for a weekend away
- Size: 61cm x 35cm x 29cm
- Weight: 1.7kg
- Capacity: 60L
- Material: Canvas
- Colours available: Black, Olive & Navy
Both practical and chic, Stubble & Co's Weekender XL is ideal if you're going away sans suitcase but don't necessarily want to pack light. It's made from durable, water-resistant canvas with a premium leather handle and features secure internal pockets and an easy-access outer pocket. Lightweight and roomy, it's the perfect companion for a weekend getaway.
The best luggage for sustainability
- Capacity: 138 litres (large)
- Weight: 4.3kg (large)
- Material: rPET Polyester
- Colours available: Blue, Green
Committed to sustainability, Delsey's Montmartre suitcase is made from 100% rPET - a plastic that comes from completely recycled water bottles. Available in blue or green, it features a TSA combination lock, removable and washable linings, plus internal and external zip pockets.
The best luggage for extra features
- Capacity: 38.9 (carry-on) 68.8 litres (medium), 99.2 litres (large)
- Weight: 3.7 (carry-on) 4.8kg (medium), 5.6kg (large)
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Colours available: Petal, Black, Green, Asphault
Cult American brand Away's Flex suitcases are so popular thanks to their interior organisation, 360° spinner wheels and removable battery to charge your phone up to four times. Available in a whole range of colours and sizes, they're all fully expandable.
The best luggage for lasting a lifetime
- Capacity: 31 litres (small cabin), 35 litres (cabin), 49 litres (cabin plus), 60 litres (medium), 86 litres (large), 105 litres (trunk plus)
- Weight: 4.2kg (small cabin), 4.3kg (cabin), 4.7kg (cabin plus), 5.4kg (medium), 6.2kg (large), 6.4kg (trunk plus)
- Material: Aluminium
- Colours available: Titanium, Silver, Black, Arctic Blue
If you want to invest in some luggage that will stand the test of time, go for the RIMOWA Original suitcase. Made from the highest quality anodised aluminium, it's seriously robust. Also featuring easy to move noise-reducing wheels and a sturdy extendable handle, it's built for a lifetime of use.
The best luggage for luxury
- Size: 75cm x 30cm
- Material: Canvas and leather
- Colours available: One design
Be the most stylish person in the airport with Gucci's new Ophidia suitcase. Both luxe and practical, it features the Italian fashion house's signature GG Supreme canvas and web stripe as well as the Double G motif. Of course it's practical too, with four 360-degree wheels, leather and retractable handles and a padded front exterior pocket with zipper closure.