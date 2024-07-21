Beekeeping Like Beckham! I had a crash course in the art of the apiarist

David Beckham and beekeeping are hardly two bedfellows you’d expect and yet, here we are. Also, known to elucidate on his passion with King Charles, my interest has certainly been piqued recently.

Sadly, I have a tinge of melissophobia, but I decided to try and overcome my reticence to gain a better understanding of our honey-creating winged friends. I envisioned that indulging in the charms of a hotel that promises to put your well-being first would be my best chance at overcoming any misgivings. If I was relaxed enough, then surely the bees would be able to sense it.

Carton House, Fairmont

When thinking of Dublin, I always have flashbacks to a phenomenal New Year I spent with one of my best friends in the arms of the seaside town of Dún Laoghaire. A resident there, he showed me around the best eateries and pubs before I finally departed days later with a hazy head full of happy and hedonistic memories. I’ve therefore always had a fondness for the place.

Golf at Carton House, Fairmont

After 40 minutes weaving through Dublin traffic in a taxi from the airport, it felt as if I was cocooned deep within the lush emerald-green Irish countryside. Based in County Kildare, the first image of Carton House which greets you as you weave through the driveway is the extensive golf course and then the imposingly beautiful vision of the grand hotel itself. They were just putting the finishing touches to the KPMG Women’s Irish Open when I arrived which easily imparted the world-class quality of the courses.

First Impressions

Carton House is an incredibly grand affair conjuring up images of nineteenth-century aristocracy where the BBC TV series of the same moniker was filmed and based on Carton’s infamous inhabitants.

The Morrison Room, Carton House, Fairmont

As I arrived, I was greeted by the very amiable Jack who gave me the details of the hotel’s intricacies whilst also showing me to my room and I was ensured nothing would ever be a problem. Whilst in Carton House, you can assured that this is a true statement and their staff are true assets to the hotel. Coming from the UK, where sadly our guest experience can be hit-and-miss, Carton gets it spot on and with unfeigned sincerity and without any stuffy overtones.

Queen Victoria at Carton House, Fairmont

The sprawling and well-manicured grounds conjured up visions of the previous resident Emilia Mary FitzGerald, Duchess of Leinster who bore an unbelievable twenty-two children in her lifetime. The gardens as grand as they are imparted a vision of providing plenty of hiding places for the Duchess to retreat from the constant vying attentions of her offspring. Queen Victoria also famously stayed here twice and you can visit her Chinese Boudair which the hotel has kept as a homage to the late monarch.

5 fantastic facts about Carton House, Fairmont 1. The name ‘Carton’ comes from the old Irish name ‘Baile an Cairthe’ or Land of the Pillar Stone. 2. Walking from one end of the hotel to the other is one kilometer. 3. The boundary wall is over 5.5 miles in length and the estate itself stretches over two counties, Kildare and Meath. 4. Princess Grace of Monaco, Queen Victoria and Marianne Faithfull are among Carton House's famous guests. 5. The Chinese Boudoir was created especially for Queen Victoria during her stays in 1849 and 1897.

Totally suite

I was lucky enough to reside in the manor house itself, although the renovated suites in the modernised area of the hotel are just as luxurious. My room would, fortunately, turn out to be the Winter Suite, whose windows opened to reveal a gleefully panoramic view of the golf course and gardens. One hot shower later after my arrival, I was already feeling transcendent but wanted to enhance this feeling further.

© Barry Murphy Photography The Winter Suite, Carton House, Fairmont

The pool and spa facilities are what you would expect from a luxury five-star hotel, with the ubiquitous accompanying gym. I utilised both daily during my stay with no complaints, although the pool wall’s tiles and mirror during my stay were in danger of looking a little tired and grimy. However, this is a small gripe.

Yoga and Mindfulness

Sinéad Mooney, Moons Yoga

Moons Yoga was recommended to me as the next phase of my wellness journey. Guided by the extremely genial Sinéad Mooney, I was instantly welcomed and put at ease. Sinéad took the group through our paces, but she catered to all abilities ensuring we all had a rewarding experience. The mindfulness session at its conclusion ensured we all departed feeling rested with smiles on our faces.

I’ve personally always felt like a pariah during yoga lessons as it’s not an activity I partake in regularly. It felt unique to be invited and involved from the start with Moons and I certainly felt the benefits. I felt I was closer to coping with incessant buzzing.

Cuisine, Whiskey and Afternoon Tea

© Alan-Rowlette Adam Nevin, Carton House, Fairmont

If culinary delights are your want and believe me, they are mine, then you can do no wrong dining at the opulently golden Morrison Room under the stewardship of the very talented Adam Nevin. I went for the tasting menu and was continually mesmerised by the gorgeous plates before me. Raw Irish Scallop was a thing of beauty.

Raw Irish Scallop. Incredible

Not content with other wonderful eateries such as Katheleen’s Kitchen and The Carriage House, there is also a chance to sample the ‘water of the life’ in the gloriously decadent Whiskey Library. Be careful though as your host Richard’s passion does rub off as my sensitive head the next day will attest.

The Whiskey Library

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest exponent of afternoon tea. I’ve always found it overtly fussy, and overrated plus I am lacking in a sweet tooth. That being said, when presented with a menu based on the famous who have graced Carton House with their presence, I simply had to try their offering.

The Iconic Afternoon Tea

A glass of bubbly later, I devoured the Queen Victoria sponge and the stunning Stanley Kubrick orange chocolate cheesecake. Fashionistas will also be agog of the artistry involved in creating a peanut butter ganache chocolate replica of Grace Kelly’s Hermès Kelly handbag. I still cannot fathom how they created this little masterpiece.

A Time for Bees

The morning of my beekeeping experience arrived and I have to admit, that the wellness experience I had partaken in had me feeling less anxious than expected. Upon meeting Carton House’s beekeeper, Thomas Clancy, any other worries were quickly put to rest.

Thomas Clancy, Beekeeper at Carton House, Fairmont

Thomas is a methodical and knowledgable gentleman with years of experience, which will guide any aspiring novice to beekeeping excellence. All our group's questions were answered and minds put at rest as he educated us on hives and how they operate. We then donned protective gear and accompanied Thomas to the hives.

Beekeeping at Carton House, Fairmont

I was allowed to be the smoker of the bees and as we approached, I did find myself flinching at the odd buzz near my head. However, this trepidation turned to fascination as we were involved in real beekeeping tasks.

We held honeycombs with a myriad of bees crawling peacefully, creating honey and I found a newfound respect with replaced my previous fear. We placed a ‘blocker’ to stop the Queen from entering the top of the hive so that honey could be collected later and I found myself amazed by the intricacies and art of the process.

Honey for home

Tasting the honey produced by the bees after our experience was a sheer sugary delight. I have resolved to only purchase locally sourced honey, as opposed to the corn syrup you might find in your local supermarket. It was equally a necessity to bring some home.

Thomas Clancy teaches beekeeping

The experience of Carton House was one I won’t forget in a hurry. What elevates the experience is that of the people they are lucky enough to employ here. The wellness you can attain is very much enhanced by those who bring it to you with no airs or graces. I think without this, there is probably a chance that I wouldn’t have ventured near a bee hive even in protective regalia. Thanks to the team and Thomas’s guidance, I finally see what the beekeeping fuss is about and I’m buzzing.

Prices to stay at Carlton House start at €300. To book, visit fairmont.com. The Iconic afternoon tea costs €65 per person add champagne. The beekeeping experience is €80 per person and €50 per child. Yoga is €40 per person.