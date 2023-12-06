I visited the NYX Hotel London Holborn for a luxurious staycation with a stylish twist

For a luxurious staycation with a stylish urban decor, the NYX Hotel London Holborn provides the perfect base to experience culture and glamour at the heart of the metropolis. Situated just a short stroll from the West End’s star-studded theatreland, and only minutes from a multitude of museums, galleries, boutiques, restaurants, and the capital’s most famous landmarks, locations don’t get much better than this.

A modern hotel with a chic twist, the first thing that hits you before you even enter is the funky 125ft tall mural that stretches from the pavement to the rooftop. This vibrant scene was painted by urban artist Dan Kitchener, and the same colourful vibe is a theme that continues throughout. Pop art and neon signs adorn the walls, while intriguing installations and sculptures – including a life-size model of a black panther – create an edgy ambience.

© Stefan Zander NYX Hotel London Holborn's modern bar

One of the latest additions to the foyer is a royal throne featuring a portrait of King Charles – a bespoke piece designed by one of the A-listers’ favourite artists, Jimmie Martin, in celebration of His Majesty’s coronation. You’ll certainly sleep like a royal in the hotel’s 213 bedrooms and suites, which feature king size ‘Dream’ beds, pristine white sheets and bespoke feather duvets.

A sense of VIP luxury pervades with additional welcome touches that include a large flat-screen TV, a Smeg fridge and mini-bar, a Nespresso coffee machine, robes and slippers, and high-end toiletries in the deco-style ensuite bathroom where a neon-lit piece of artwork declares ‘It Was All A Dream’.

© STEFAN ZANDER NYX Hotel London Holborn's chic bathroom

Eating and drinking at the NYX Hotel London Holborn

But before drifting off into the land of nod, wind down with a laid-back glass of something chilled and a relaxing supper. For a pre-dinner cocktail, the only place is up. Head to the exclusive Glasshouse On The Roof, a rooftop bar on the 10th floor that offers panoramic views over London. Gaze out at famous landmarks as the city lights up while sipping a signature Lady Gaga or regal-sounding King of Oaxaca, or the Espresso Martini and Cosmopolitan classics.

© Stefan Zander NYX Hotel London Holborn's eat drink and play area

Dining at the NYX’s uber-cool Midtown Restaurant on the ground floor is a casual affair. The stylish, funky surroundings, relaxing vibe and moody lighting make for a low-key yet exciting culinary experience where guests can enjoy an all-day menu inspired by the varied cuisine of different continents – the Americas and the Middle East.

Whether it’s a light lunch, sharing plates or a full-scale dinner you crave, all appetites are catered for on its eclectic menu. From epic burgers with names like Hot As Cluck and The Cowboy, to fish and steak dishes, and vegetarian and vegan options including Tofu Poke Bowl and Mac ‘n’ Cheese, there’s something for everyone, especially with tempting accompaniments such as triple cooked, truffle and sweet potato fries.

© STEFAN ZANDER NYX Hotel London Holborn's stylish bedrooms

For the sweet-toothed diner, there’s a Pump Me Up sundae menu, featuring scrumptious delights such as a lemon meringue dessert, banoffee pie and sticky date pudding.

The sumptuous Rena spa at the NYX Hotel London Holborn

After a day of adventure in the capital, indulge in some relaxing ‘me time’ in the hotel’s underground Rena spa.

© Stefan Zander NYX Hotel Holborn's underground pool

Situated at basement level, its tranquil atmosphere is the perfect place to unwind. You’ll feel like a god or goddess as you recline on loungers in the serene, Greco-Roman style ambience, surrounded by mosaic tiles and classical columns decorated with murals that reflect the pop art vibe throughout the hotel.

Take a refreshing dip in the 40ft swimming pool, bask in the comforting heat of the steam room and sauna, before rounding off your stay with a specialist spa treatment in one of the private Renspa suites. You know you’re worth it!

For more information, go to: Hotelsbynyx.com