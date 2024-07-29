I discovered the best spa in Edinburgh – and I'm tempted to keep it a secret

If you're heading to Edinburgh for the Fringe Festival, chances are you're going to need a little rest and relaxation in between flitting between comedy shows.

Luckily, the Scottish capital recently became home to one of the most unique and revitalising spas I've ever visited, and I'm going to let you in on my wellness secret – though I am tempted to keep it to myself.

Introducing The Away Spa

The Away Spa is an oasis of calm amid the bustling city, tucked inside Edinburgh's newest luxury hotel, The W Edinburgh. The W is certainly not a secret, given the unique shape of the building – like a brushed bronze Walnut Whip, nestled among Edinburgh's golden sand buildings – but the spa inside feels ultra-private and exclusive.

The W Hotel Edinburgh is an iconic building

It feels like you're walking into a deliciously luxurious airport lounge on arrival, with muted colours, curving interiors and a welcoming front desk cocooning you into the serene space. While I could write about the luxe interiors all day, it's the treatment rooms and offerings inside that make it extra special.

The treatment rooms are named after the elements (water, fire, earth and air), with the décor reflecting the theme as well as the treatments on offer inside.

The Earth room at The Away Spa

In the water room, for example, the ceiling is a rippled mirror for an underwater effect, and the treatment bed is a meditative water bed, with a cooling panel of water to make the treatment even more relaxing. I can imagine this would be amazing for anyone experiencing perimenopausal hot flushes!

While I was mesmerised but the soothing vibes in the Water room, I booked into the Earth room for the Earth treatment. The room is home to a warm quartz sand bed, which is truly different to any other message bed I've been on. It has built-in massagers that roll up and down your back beneath the quartz sand, easing tension, with the heat of the bed not only a welcome friend amid Edinburgh's sometimes chilly weather, but also a real relief for my tired shoulders from carrying my backpack up Arthur's Seat.

The massage itself is performed using Himalayan salt stones rather than traditional hot stones, with the slightly rougher texture gently exfoliating as well as ironing out knots and tension.

Post-massage, spa guests can book in for a private session in the huge jacuzzi, sauna and experience shower. You have sole use of this pristine area when you book it, and it would be amazing for a group of friends or a hen do. The double doors open into a twin treatment room, if you want to book in for massages together, too.

The private areas inside the Away Spa

The food offering

While I was blown away by the spa, The W Edinburgh is also home to Sushi Samba, complete with a wrap-around outdoor terrace, perfect for gazing out over Edinburgh's captivating skyline including the castle, Arthur's Seat and the Royal Mile.

The rooftop at The W Edinburgh was beautiful

The food in Sushi Samba is incredible, but it was the head sommelier, Sumith Alahakoon, who really made our experience special. He didn't come over until we'd chosen our wine, which I thought was an extra impressive touch – I hate being pressured to choose a specific wine, when I know which I'd like, so his confidence that any of the wines he personally picked to complement the menu would suit our menu choices was a breath of fresh air.

Me on the rooftop at The W Edinburgh

Wine tasting at The W Edinburgh

He talked us through our choice, and even did a mini tasting with us, showing us three ways to tell the quality of a wine (message me and I'll fill you in, I'm not giving away all of Sumith's secrets!)

Sushi Samba has to be experienced

Sumith's passion and expertise made it feel like we were in a private restaurant, and I'd recommend anyone call on him if they're in the restaurant - you won't regret it.

After our wine and dinner, we headed up another level where The W's three bars live, each one more exclusive than the next, with panoramic views of the city and passionate mixologists.

Sipping a cocktail with Edinburgh slowly darkening in the background will stay with me forever, and while I would love to keep the bars and spa a secret, it would be selfish of me not to share what I consider to be Edinburgh's most stylish and luxurious hotel.

Find out more about the W Edinburgh.